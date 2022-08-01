Log in
    MDM   FR0013153541

MAISONS DU MONDE

(MDM)
2022-08-01
10.44 EUR   +0.19%
Weekly report on share repurchases – Week of 25 July 2022
GL
07/29MAISONS DU MONDE : Document AMF CP. 2022E855151
PU
07/29MAISONS DU MONDE : Document AMF CP. 2022E855068
PU
Weekly report on share repurchases – Week of 25 July 2022

08/01/2022 | 12:52pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

UPDATE ON MAISONS DU MONDE’S
SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

NANTES – 01 August 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 25 July 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022 a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
Maisons du Monde SA9695009DV2698O4ZBU7129 July 2022FR00131535414,88810.39XPAR

A detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Company’s website.

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Christopher Welton

Tel: (+33) 7 85 70 71 41		Pierre Barbe

Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51
cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com
pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com


 

Financials
Sales 2022 1 280 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
Net income 2022 30,3 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
Net Debt 2022 654 M 672 M 672 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 469 M 479 M 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 6 614
Free-Float 75,0%
Managers and Directors
Julie Walbaum Chief Executive Officer & Director
Regis Arsene Alexis Massuyeau Chief Financial Officer
Thierry Falque-Pierrotin Chairman
Guillaume Apostoly Chief Information Officer
Yohann Catherine Operations Director
