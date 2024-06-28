Unveiling this year's guide, Maistra's Agli Amici Rovinj became the first restaurant in Croatia to pride itself on having two Michelin stars.

This remarkable success for the Rovinj restaurant, which earned its first Michelin star only one year after its opening, further confirms that Maistra has taken the right direction when it comes to providing premium experiences and creating new reasons for visiting the destination, especially in pre- and postseason.

Agli Amici was opened in 2021 in cooperation between Maistra, the famous Italian restaurant Agli Amici from Udine, and the Scarello family. This year, it also secured a high 13th place among the 50 best Italian restaurants in the world for 2024.

The restaurant is located on the Lungomare Plaza promenade beneath the Grand Park Hotel Rovinj. Guests can indulge in Italian cuisine with a unique twist on classic Mediterranean dishes, prepared with local and seasonal ingredients. The Rovinj and Istria tasting menus bear Scarello's immediately recognisable signature, which has remained faithful to the vision of ingenuous cuisine, sophisticated simplicity, and strong personality.

It is worth to mention that the restaurants Tekka by Lone (Hotel Lone) and Wine Vault - Levante Edition (Monte Mulini Hotel) have received a recommendation from this esteemed guide for the first time this year.