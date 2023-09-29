Maistra's luxury hotels, Grand Park and Monte Mulini, have been recognised as Sustainability Leaders by the prestigious organisation The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW), one of the largest global organisations specialising in luxury hotels. This prestigious designation is proof of excellence in the hospitality industry, emphasising cooperation with the local community and responsibility for preserving culture and the environment.

Hotels with the designation of Sustainability Leaders have received a certificate in accordance with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and regularly undergo rigorous assessments to reaffirm their conformance with the criteria. They develop and implement plans to manage sustainability, and they prove their dedication through concrete actions that positively impact the community, culture, and environment.

"Sustainability has become a key component of the tourism industry, and its role in the hotel business is increasing. Hotels that are committed to sustainable business practices attract guests who appreciate responsibility towards the environment and the community. Sustainability is not just a trend; it is a necessity for the future of tourism and a key factor of success in today's competitive environment," said David Flam, the marketing director at Maistra Hospitality Group.

The Rovinj hotels stand out amongst more than 400 luxury hotels in over 80 countries that are members of the LHW. Such recognitions help not only the efforts of environmental conservation but also the reputation of these hotels, thereby attracting responsible tourists.