Maithan Alloys : Disruption of operations

23,d April,2022

1] The Secretary

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited T,Lyons Range

Kolkata 700 001

Scrip code: 10023915

2] Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code: MAITHANALL-EQ

Sub: Power Cuts at Vishakhapatnam Unit

This is to inform you that due to the prevailing precarious power supply position in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Comrnission had permitted power distribution companies to impose 50% cut in contracted demand of power for all 24 hours on Continuous Process Industries (which includes ferro alloy manufacturing companies) from 08.04.2022 to 22.04.2022. i.e. for 14 days.

However, due to non-improvement in power supply position, Andhra Pradesh Elech'icity Regulatory Comrnission has extended such restriction and control measures till 30.04,2022 i.e. for further 7 days and the same may be further extended i.e. beyond 30.04.2022, after reviewing the power supply position by the said Comrnission in due course of time.

However, the other two manufacturing units of the Company at Kalyaneshwari in the State of West Bengal and Byrnihat in the State of Meghalaya are operating to capacity at present, without any disruptions.

In this connection we would like to submit as follows:

1] The expected quantum of loss caused: The production capacity of our Vishakhapatnam unit is

120000 TPA. The expected per day of production loss of unit is equivalent to percentage of power cut imposed on Vishakhapatnam unit of the Company.

2) Whether loss covered by insurance or not including amount: Loss are not covered by insurance.

3l The estimated impact on the production/operations: The estimated impact on the production/operations are uncertain since restriction and control measures of power may be further extended beyond 30.04.2022 by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

4l Details of steps taken to restore normalcy and the impact of the natural calamlly /other force majeure events on production or service, financials of the entity: None.

Further, the Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, namely Impex Metal and Ferro Alloys Limited, having its manufacturing unit at Bobbili in the State of Andhra Pradesh having production capacity of 46900 TPA is also subject to restriction and control measures imposed by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. The expected per day of production loss of said Subsidiary Company is equivalent to percentage of power cut imposed on Bobbili unit.

The information has been provided under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with Schedule III of the said Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September,2075.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

