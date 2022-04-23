Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Maithan Alloys Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    590078   INE683C01011

MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED

(590078)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
1448.80 INR   -0.56%
10:09aMAITHAN ALLOYS : Disruption of operations
PU
02/12Maithan Alloys Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Maithan Alloys Limited completed the acquisition of Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Limited from Impex Ferro Tech Limited.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maithan Alloys : Disruption of operations

04/23/2022 | 10:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISO 9001 :2000COMPANY

Registered Office Ideal Cente, 4th Fioor, 9, A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata - 700 OL7 T (033) 4063 2393, F (033) 2290 0383

23,d April,2022

1] The Secretary

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited T,Lyons Range

Kolkata 700 001

Scrip code: 10023915

Dear Sir/Madam,

2] Listing Department

E office@maithanalloys.com W www.maithanalloys.com

clN 127101W81985PLC039503

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code: MAITHANALL-EQ

Sub: Power Cuts at Vishakhapatnam Unit

This is to inform you that due to the prevailing precarious power supply position in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Comrnission had permitted power distribution companies to impose 50% cut in contracted demand of power for all 24 hours on Continuous Process Industries (which includes ferro alloy manufacturing companies) from 08.04.2022 to 22.04.2022. i.e. for 14 days.

However, due to non-improvement in power supply position, Andhra Pradesh Elech'icity Regulatory Comrnission has extended such restriction and control measures till 30.04,2022 i.e. for further 7 days and the same may be further extended i.e. beyond 30.04.2022, after reviewing the power supply position by the said Comrnission in due course of time.

However, the other two manufacturing units of the Company at Kalyaneshwari in the State of West Bengal and Byrnihat in the State of Meghalaya are operating to capacity at present, without any disruptions.

In this connection we would like to submit as follows:

1] The expected quantum of loss caused: The production capacity of our Vishakhapatnam unit is

120000 TPA. The expected per day of production loss of unit is equivalent to percentage of power cut imposed on Vishakhapatnam unit of the Company.

2) Whether loss covered by insurance or not including amount: Loss are not covered by insurance.

3l The estimated impact on the production/operations: The estimated impact on the production/operations are uncertain since restriction and control measures of power may be further extended beyond 30.04.2022 by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

4l Details of steps taken to restore normalcy and the impact of the natural calamlly /other force majeure events on production or service, financials of the entity: None.

Further, the Wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, namely Impex Metal and Ferro Alloys Limited, having its manufacturing unit at Bobbili in the State of Andhra Pradesh having production capacity of 46900 TPA is also subject to restriction and control measures imposed by Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission. The expected per day of production loss of said Subsidiary Company is equivalent to percentage of power cut imposed on Bobbili unit.

Contd.. Page 2

Works : Unit -'l : P O. Kalyaneshwari - 773 369. Dist. hschim Bardhaman (West Bengal)

Unit - Il : E.PI.P. Byrnihat. Dist. Ri-bhoi - 793 101 (Meghataya)

Unit - lll : Plot No 42 & 43, APSEZ, PO. Atchutapuram. Dist. Visakhapatnam - 531 011 (A.P)

maithan alloys ltd

ISO 9001 :2000 COMPAI.{Y

Registered Office Ideal Cente, 4th Floor, 9, A.J.C. Bose Road, Kolkata - 700 017 T (033) M3 2393, F (033) 2290 0383

E offrce@maithanalloys.com

W www. maithanalloys. com crN t27 101W81985PLC039503

:Page2:

The information has been provided under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with Schedule III of the said Listing Regulations and SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September,2075.

This is for your information and appropriate dissemination.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

F mited

Rajesh K. Shah

Company Secretary

CC:

The Corporate Relationship BSE Limited

1't Floor, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers Dalal Street Fort, Mumbai 400 001. Scrip Code:590078

work : unit - r : P o. Kalyaneshwari - 713 369. Dist. Paschim Bardhaman (west Bengar)

Unit - Il : E.PLP, Byrnihat, Dist. Ri-bhoi - 793 101 (Meghalaya)

Unlt ' lll : Plot No. 42 & 43, APSU, PO. Atchutapuram, Dist. Vsakhapatnam - 531 011 (A.P)

Disclaimer

Maithan Alloys Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 14:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED
10:09aMAITHAN ALLOYS : Disruption of operations
PU
02/12Maithan Alloys Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021Maithan Alloys Limited completed the acquisition of Impex Metal And Ferro Alloys Limite..
CI
2021Maithan Alloys Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Maithan Alloys Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-2021
CI
2021MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED(BSE : 590078) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021MAITHAN ALLOYS' : Consolidated Profit Soars in Fiscal Q1
MT
2021Maithan Alloys Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
2021Maithan Alloys Limited Appoints of Srinivas Peddi as an Additional Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 895 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2022 4 777 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net cash 2022 11 519 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 177 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 548
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maithan Alloys Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 448,80 INR
Average target price 1 800,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subhas Chandra Agarwalla Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Subodh Agarwalla Director
Sudhanshu Agarwalla President & Chief Financial Officer
Prasanna Kumar Mishra Director-Operation
Sanat Kumar Das Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAITHAN ALLOYS LIMITED42.96%551
NUCOR41.09%42 839
ARCELORMITTAL4.92%28 950
TATA STEEL LIMITED14.96%20 403
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.7.65%17 931
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.44.37%16 983