Majedie Investments : Factsheet

Majedie Investments PLC is an Investment Trust listed on the London Stock Exchange. It was founded in 1910, obtained Investment Trust status in 1985, and, from 2014, has been a self managed AIF under UK AIFMD.
In January 2014, Majedie Asset Management was appointed to manage substantially all of the Company's assets.
In November 2022, following an extensive review of the Company's investment management arrangements, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional agreement to appoint Marylebone Partners as the Company's investment manager and AIFM.
Objective
To maximise total shareholder return whilst increasing dividends by more than the rate of inflation over the long term.
Allocation
UK Equity Portfolio (segregated)
41.4%
Global Equity Fund
27.5%
Tortoise Fund
17.9%
International Equity Fund
7.9%
Liontrust PLC
3.2%
Corporate Cash and Other
2.1%
Monthly Performance
The NAV (debt at fair value) Total Return decreased by 2.8%.
Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30
(Year End 30 Sept)
31 December
(30/09/22 to
Sep 2022^
Sep
Sep
Sep
Sep
Sep
Sep
Sep
2022^
31/12/22)^
2021^^
2020^^
2019^^
2018^^
2017^^
2016^^
2015^^
Net Asset Value*
(2.8)
8.7
(18.2)
22.2
(10.9)
(9.9)
2.7
12.6
16.3
13.0
Share Price
(1.8)
18.4
(24.9)
37.1
(27.6)
(3.5)
2.1
13.0
3.0
15.7
70% FTSE UK All Share/ 30% MSCI ACW(£)
(2.5)
6.8
(4.1)
26.2
(10.0)
4.1
8.0
12.8
21.4**
(1.2)**
* Debt at fair value.
**Consists of the FTSE UK All Share at 70% and the FTSE World Ex UK at 30%.
^ Based on daily NAV's released to the market.
^^NAV Total Return percentages are based on the NAVs in the Report and Accounts.
Top 20 Investments^
(Discount) / Premium (debt at fair value)
Shell PLC
Liontrust PLC
Natwest Group PLC
AstraZeneca PLC
Anglo American PLC
Unilever PLC
3i Group PLC
Compass Group PLC
Novo Nordisk A/S
Thales SA
RS Group PLC
Ashtead Group PLC
Centrica PLC
Microsoft Corporation
Relx PLC
Tesco PLC
Rentokil Initial PLC
Barrick Gold Corp
Standard Chartered PLC
Aveva Group PLC
Figures as a % of total assets
5.0
3.5%
0.0
3.2%
(5.0)
1.8%
(10.0)
1.8%
(15.0)
1.4%
(20.0)
1.2%
(25.0)
1.2%
(30.0)
1.1%
1.1%
Discount or premium percentages are based on the Company's NAVs as released to the market.
1.1%
1.1%
1.1%
1.1%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
1.0%
0.9%
0.9%
27.5%
^Prepared on a look through basis across all funds.
Disclaimer
The contents of this fact sheet have been issued and approved on 26 January 2023 by Majedie Investments PLC, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a self managed AIF. Majedie Investments believes that the information contained on this fact sheet is accurate at the date of publication, but accepts no liability for inaccuracy. It may be changed without prior notice. You should always bear in mind that: the value of investments may fluctuate; past performance is not a guarantee to future returns; the price of shares, and any income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested; any tax conces sions are not guaranteed and may change at any time and their value will depend on your individual circumstances; the price of the shares i n investment trusts is determined by supply and demand and is therefore not necessarily the same as the value of the underlying assets; there is a currency risk when an underlying asset is acquired which is a non -sterling asset; the value of the asset may be offset by a depreciation of the currency of denomination of the asset against sterling, and vice versa; in a building society or bank account your money is highly secure, whereas in a stock market based investment it is exposed to a degree of risk.
