    MAJE   GB0005555221

MAJEDIE INVESTMENTS PLC

(MAJE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-01-26 am EST
197.00 GBX   +0.77%
PU
Majedie Investments : Factsheet

01/27/2023 | 02:35am EST
Monthly Factsheet: 31 December 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT - Majedie Investments PLC has announced Marylebone Partners LLP will be the prospective new investment manager for the Company. Find out more on our website.

Description

Majedie Investments PLC is an Investment Trust listed on the London Stock Exchange. It was founded in 1910, obtained Investment Trust status in 1985, and, from 2014, has been a self managed AIF under UK AIFMD.

In January 2014, Majedie Asset Management was appointed to manage substantially all of the Company's assets.

In November 2022, following an extensive review of the Company's investment management arrangements, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional agreement to appoint Marylebone Partners as the Company's investment manager and AIFM.

Objective

To maximise total shareholder return whilst increasing dividends by more than the rate of inflation over the long term.

Allocation

UK Equity Portfolio (segregated)

41.4%

Global Equity Fund

27.5%

Tortoise Fund

17.9%

International Equity Fund

7.9%

Liontrust PLC

3.2%

Corporate Cash and Other

2.1%

Monthly Performance

The NAV (debt at fair value) Total Return decreased by 2.8%.

The Share Price Total Return decreased by 1.8%.

Key Facts

Share Price

193.50p

NAV per Share

240.72p

(debt at par value)

NAV per Share

239.69p

(debt at fair value)

(Discount) / Premium

(19.62%)

(debt at par value)

(Discount) /Premium

(19.27%)

(debt at fair value)

Market Capitalisation

£102.6m

Total Assets

£148.4m

Debt at par value

£20.8m

Debt at fair value

£21.4m

Ticker

MAJE.LN

Sector

Global Income

Financial Year End

30 September

Interim dividend

4.40p

declared for 31.03.22

NAV and Total Shareholder Return^

300.00

NAV (debt at fair value)

280.00

Share Price

260.00

240.00

220.00

200.00

180.00

160.00

Dec-21Jan-22Feb-22Mar-22Apr-22May-22Jun-22

Jul-22Aug-22Sep-22Oct-22Nov-22Dec-22

Final dividend

7.00p

declared for the year

to 30.09.21

Dividend payable

January, June

AGM

January

Shares in issue

52,998,795

Majedie Investments PLC

1 King's Arms Yard

London

EC2R 7AF

Tel : 0207 328 8170

Email: william.barlow@majedieinvestments.com

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority www.majedieinvestments.com

Total Return %

1 Month to

FY-to-Date

Year to 30

Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30 Year to 30

(Year End 30 Sept)

31 December

(30/09/22 to

Sep 2022^

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

Sep

2022^

31/12/22)^

2021^^

2020^^

2019^^

2018^^

2017^^

2016^^

2015^^

Net Asset Value*

(2.8)

8.7

(18.2)

22.2

(10.9)

(9.9)

2.7

12.6

16.3

13.0

Share Price

(1.8)

18.4

(24.9)

37.1

(27.6)

(3.5)

2.1

13.0

3.0

15.7

70% FTSE UK All Share/ 30% MSCI ACW(£)

(2.5)

6.8

(4.1)

26.2

(10.0)

4.1

8.0

12.8

21.4**

(1.2)**

* Debt at fair value.

**Consists of the FTSE UK All Share at 70% and the FTSE World Ex UK at 30%.

^ Based on daily NAV's released to the market.

^^NAV Total Return percentages are based on the NAVs in the Report and Accounts.

1

Top 20 Investments^

(Discount) / Premium (debt at fair value)

Shell PLC

Liontrust PLC

Natwest Group PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Anglo American PLC

Unilever PLC

3i Group PLC

Compass Group PLC

Novo Nordisk A/S

Thales SA

RS Group PLC

Ashtead Group PLC

Centrica PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Relx PLC

Tesco PLC

Rentokil Initial PLC

Barrick Gold Corp

Standard Chartered PLC

Aveva Group PLC

Figures as a % of total assets

5.0

3.5%

0.0

3.2%

(5.0)

1.8%

(10.0)

1.8%

(15.0)

1.4%

(20.0)

1.2%

(25.0)

1.2%

(30.0)

1.1%

1.1%

Discount or premium percentages are based on the Company's NAVs as released to the market.

1.1%

1.1%

1.1%

1.1%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

1.0%

0.9%

0.9%

27.5%

^Prepared on a look through basis across all funds.

Disclaimer

The contents of this fact sheet have been issued and approved on 26 January 2023 by Majedie Investments PLC, which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a self managed AIF. Majedie Investments believes that the information contained on this fact sheet is accurate at the date of publication, but accepts no liability for inaccuracy. It may be changed without prior notice. You should always bear in mind that: the value of investments may fluctuate; past performance is not a guarantee to future returns; the price of shares, and any income from them, can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested; any tax conces sions are not guaranteed and may change at any time and their value will depend on your individual circumstances; the price of the shares i n investment trusts is determined by supply and demand and is therefore not necessarily the same as the value of the underlying assets; there is a currency risk when an underlying asset is acquired which is a non -sterling asset; the value of the asset may be offset by a depreciation of the currency of denomination of the asset against sterling, and vice versa; in a building society or bank account your money is highly secure, whereas in a stock market based investment it is exposed to a degree of risk.

2

Disclaimer

Majedie Investment plc published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 07:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
