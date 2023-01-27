Majedie Investments : Factsheet

Description

Majedie Investments PLC is an Investment Trust listed on the London Stock Exchange. It was founded in 1910, obtained Investment Trust status in 1985, and, from 2014, has been a self managed AIF under UK AIFMD.

In January 2014, Majedie Asset Management was appointed to manage substantially all of the Company's assets.

In November 2022, following an extensive review of the Company's investment management arrangements, the Board of the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into a conditional agreement to appoint Marylebone Partners as the Company's investment manager and AIFM.

Objective

To maximise total shareholder return whilst increasing dividends by more than the rate of inflation over the long term.