Majesco : Taps into the Minds of Today's Most Influential Industry Leaders Shaping the Future of Insurance

New podcast sessions of Future of Insurance: Industry Influencer Series uncovers the latest challenges, trends and behaviors driving the future of insurance

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions platforms, today announced the addition of new podcast sessions to the Future of Insurance: Industry Influencer Series that feature today’s brightest and most innovative minds. The latest episodes feature host Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Majesco, and today’s most influential industry guests who are shaping and influencing the future of insurance.

“The insurance industry has a vibrant and innovative community of InsurTech influencers, leaders and collaborators who are defining the future of our industry in various different ways. We’re so excited to continue to bring first-hand insight and valuable knowledge from this community who are leading the insurance industry transformation,” says Denise Garth. “As the industry continues to rapidly evolve, these 20-minute podcast sessions provide ideas and thoughts to help guide each industry participant to keep pace and navigate their journey to a new era of insurance.”

Details of the new podcast episodes are below:

Episode 8 – Jay Weintraub - InsurTech Connect and the Impact to the Insurance Industry

Denise Garth talks to Jay Weintraub, Co-Founder & CEO, InsurTech Connect, about how InsurTech has evolved and impacted the insurance industry and where they see insurance leaders responding to these trends for the future.

Episode 9 – Vivian Li from Avanta Ventures

In this episode, Denise Garth talks with Vivian Li from Avanta Ventures on InsurTech, its impact on the insurance industry and how they look at startups for investment.

Episode 10 – Nigel Walsh - Reshaping Insurance for the Digital Era

Denise Garth chats with fellow Top 50 InsurTech Influencer Nigel Walsh from Deloitte on how InsurTech and emerging technologies are reshaping insurance faster than many realize.

Episode 11 – Sabine VanderLinden - Former CEO of Startupbootcamp InsurTech

This latest episode features Denise Garth and fellow Top 50 InsurTech Influencer Sabine VanderLinden, CEO of Startupbootcamp InsurTech on how InsurTech, shifting demographics, changing risks and technologies are reshaping insurance for a new digital era.

Episode 12 – Désirée Mettraux - Driving Innovation and Transforming Traditional Business Models

Denise Garth talks with Désirée Mettraux of German classic car insurance specialist OCC Assekuradeur GmbH, about the importance of driving innovation and transforming traditional business models to meet a new era of insurance – with technology, ecosystems and platforms.

Episode 13 – Stacey Brown Founder, InsurTech Hartford

Denise Garth talks with InsurTech founder, Stacey Brown about the impact InsurTech has had on the insurance industry the last 5 years and how current events will impact InsurTech and insurance, providing new opportunities for the future of insurance.

Episode 14 – Chris Cheatham CEO of RiskGenius

Denise Garth and Chris Cheatham CEO of RiskGenius discuss the future of insurance – policy, language, forms and transparency.

Episode 15 – Charlotte Halkett, Chief Commercial Officer of Bought by Many

Denise speaks to Charlotte Halkett, Chief Commercial Officer at Bought by Many, an innovative InsurTech pet insurer about the evolution of insurance driven by InsurTech, innovation and customer needs.

Episode 16 – Chad Hersh, Vice President of Insurance at Capgemini

In this episode, Denise Garth speaks with Chad Hersh of Capgemini as they continue to work together to help the L&A Individual & Group Benefits insurance segment accelerate their transformation.

Episode 17 – Seth Rachlin, Chief Innovation Officer of Insurance at Capgemini

Denise Garth talks to Seth Rachlin of Capgemini about how innovation is the driving force behind today’s insurance digital transformation.

All of our podcasts, including additional thought leadership resources such as primary research, blogs, and webinars can be found on www.majesco.com.

