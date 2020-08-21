Log in
Majesco    MJCO

MAJESCO

(MJCO)
WeissLaw LLP Reminds OTEL and MJCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

08/21/2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own, an amount below OTEL's pre-announcement closing price.  If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own.  If you own MJCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/majesco/

 

 

