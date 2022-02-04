Majestic Gold : Announces Update To Normal Course Issuer Bid

306 - 1688 152nd Street

MAJESTIC ANNOUNCES UPDATE TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Vancouver, British Columbia - February 04, 2022 - Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MJS, FSE: MJT) announces that it purchased 700,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an average purchase price of $0.066 during January 2022, pursuant to the Company's previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The Company intends to continue purchasing its Common Shares under its NCIB and will be updating the market on the progress on a monthly basis.

Majestic's current NCIB commenced on June 3, 2021 and expires on June 2, 2022, to which a maximum of 52,386,319 Common Shares may be purchased, representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the time of the commencement of the NCIB. To date, Majestic has purchased and cancelled an aggregate of 5,062,000 common shares.

All Common Shares purchased under the NCIB are being purchased on the open market through the facilities of the TSX-V as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. All Common Shares purchased will be at the prevailing market price at the time of purchase and will be subsequently cancelled.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.comand on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., President and CEO

Telephone: (604) 560-9060

Email: info@majesticgold.com

Website: www.majesticgold.com