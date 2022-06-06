Majic Wheels Corp. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

Westlake Village, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2022) - Wyoming-based holding company Majic Wheels Corp. (OTC Pink: MJWL), a major player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Tuesday, June 7th at 12:00 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village.

Dr. Vin Menon will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual instalment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from the Main Event last October. The patrons are looking forward to seeing Majic Wheels in action." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 7th

Time: 12:00 PM PT

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers.

Dean@ldmicro.com

About Majic Wheels Corp.

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Wyoming Holding Corporation, has positioned itself as a major player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) followed by 26% equity stake of Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited. Earlier this year, Majic Wheels Corp. announced that it has secured a majority interest in Panaesha Capital Exchange (PCEX). Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "MJWL".

For more information about the Company, please visit:

OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MJWL/overview

Website: https://majiccorp.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MajicCorp

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

