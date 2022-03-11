Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJOR   TH0671010Z08

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAJOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major Cineplex Public : An asset acquisition transaction of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited ("TKN")

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 18:00:46
Headline
An asset acquisition transaction of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited ("TKN")
Symbol
MAJOR
Source
MAJOR
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Group pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:21aMAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : An asset acquisition transaction of Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Pub..
PU
02/28MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Information regarding the fire at Major Cineplex Sukhumvit Branch
PU
02/17MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Yearly 2021
PU
02/17MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Informing on the Resolutions of the Board of Director Meeting No.1..
PU
02/17Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Quarter Ended Dec..
CI
02/17Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
2021MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Invitation to Shareholders to propose AGM Agenda 2022 and Director..
PU
2021MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Criteria for Shareholders to Propose Annual General Meeting (AGM) ..
PU
2021MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Criteria for the Nomination of Candidate for Directorship in the A..
PU
2021MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 079 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 736 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net cash 2022 1 909 M 57,6 M 57,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 17 357 M 524 M 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,40 THB
Average target price 24,54 THB
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicha Poolvaraluck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thitapat Issarapornpat Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Somchainuk Engtrakul Chairman
Chai Jroongtanapibarn Independent Non-Executive Director
Satian Pooprasert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.00%524
LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-6.79%24 969
TUI AG-1.22%3 228
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.10.38%2 656
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.96%2 067
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-5.64%1 761