Major Cineplex Public : Invitation to Shareholders' Meeting

-Translation- 17 March 2022 Subject : Invitation to Attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To :: The Shareholders of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Enclosures 1. Guidelines for proxy appointment, registration through electronic means (e-AGM) and identification documents required for attending 2. and voting in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders A copy of Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 3. Shareholders No. 1/2021 2021 Annual Report and 2021 Financial Report (56-1 One Report) in 4. QR Code Preliminary information and profile of each retired director from the expiry of director's term who has been nominated for re-election as a director in another term, and the definition of independent 5. director Information on remuneration and meeting allowance of directors for 6. the year 2022 Name list of auditor, its remuneration and list of the Company's 7. subsidiaries retaining the same auditor Proxy Form 8. Details of independent directors nominated by the Company to serve 9. as proxies The Company's Articles of Association with regard to the Meeting of 10. Shareholders Privacy Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders As the COVID-19 situation has not returned to normal, the Company is aware of and has put health and safety of shareholders and all related stakeholders involving in the arrangement of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as top priority. mpany C The Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2022 of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited (the " ") has passed a resolution to organize the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday 8 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through electronic means (e-AGM) according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 and other related laws and regulations to consider the matters pursuant to the agenda concurrent with the Board of Directors' opinions as per the followings. In this regard, the Company has provided the opportunity for the shareholders to propose agenda of the meeting in advance during the period between 29 November 2021 to 31 January 2022, the details of which were published on the Company's website and the news system of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company would like to inform you that no shareholder has proposed any agenda in advance for this meeting. MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Registration No. 0107545000047 1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

Agenda 1 To consider and adopt the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021 : The Company held the Extraordinary General Meeting of ShareholdersObjective andNoReason. 1/2021 on 27 August 2021 and the Minutes of the Meeting has been recorded and submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Ministry of Commerce within the timeframe prescribed by applicable laws. It was also disclosed in the Company'swebsite (http://www.majorcineplex.com), details of which are shown in Enclosure 2. : The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardsuchof Directors'Minutes of opinionthe Meeting had been correctly and completely recorded. It is appropriate to propose to theGeneral Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021 as proposed by the Board of Directors. a majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders Resolutionpresent at therequired:meeting and casting their votes Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Company's Operating Performance of the year 2021. : The Company's operating performance report of the year 2021Objectiveis containedand Reasonin the Company's Annual Report (56-1One Report) which was attached together withthis invitation as per details in Enclosure 3. : The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardtheofCompany'sDirectors'Operatingopinion Performance in the year 2021 should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for acknowledgement. notResolutionrequiredrequired:. As this agenda is for acknowledgement, therefore, a voting is Agenda 3 To consider approving the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 : To be in compliance with Section 112 of the Public Limited CompaniesObjective andAct ReasonB.E. 2535 (as amended) and Article 41 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Boardof Directors shall arrange for preparation of the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 of the Company in order to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for consideration and approval. The Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021, have been considered by the Audit Committee and audited by the Certified Public Accountant. Such Statements of Financial Position and Statement of Comprehensive Income can be summarized as below: Statements of 2021 Financial Position Assets Baht 16,519,465,555 Liabilities Baht 9,232,652,096 Shareholder's Equity Baht 7,286,813,459

Statement of 2021 Comprehensive Income Revenues Baht 3,009,512,783 Net Profit Baht 1,581,450,356 Earnings per share Baht 1.77 Audit Committee's opinion: The Audit Committee concluded that the internal control system of the financial reporting process was duly sufficient to ensure that the financial statement accurately represented the Company's financial status and operating result in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standards; and were adequately and timely disclosed for the benefit of shareholders, investors, and users of such statements for the proposes of making investment decisions. Board of Dire tors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed that the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 which have been considered by theAudit Committee and audited by the Certified Public Accountant, should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for approval. Resolution required: The majority votes of the total number of votes of shareholders present at the meeting and casting the votes. Agenda 4 To Consider the dividend: ThepaymentCompany'sfrompolicytheofoperatidividend payment sets out that in theObjectivecase whereand Reasthe Company does not require any other necessities, it has a policy to pay dividend at approximately 40% of its net earnings after tax in each year and the dividend will not affect the normal operations of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries significantly. g results of 2021 In 2021, the Company recorded a net profit after tax of Baht 1,581.45 Million equivalent to earnings per share of Baht 1.77 per share. As a result, the Company may consider paying out dividend to the shareholders pursuant to Section 115 of the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (as amended), and Article 43 of the Company's Articles of Association, which set out that no dividend shall be paid out from any sources, other than profits. Dividend shall be paid equally, according to the number of shares. The Board of Directors had considered and was of the opinion that based on the Company's net profit in 2021; the Company has the ability to pay dividends to shareholders for the year 2021 The Board of Directors therefore proposed the dividend payment for the year 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40 % of net profit per share, of which the Company has already paid the interim dividend from the results of business operation in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on 9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment. The Board of Directors purposes to pay the remaining dividend from the results of business operation in the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate

of Baht 0.60 per share, totaling Baht 536,800,501. The total amount of dividend for the year 2021 is Baht 1,431,468,003. The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April 2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend payment shall be made on 6 May 2022. The following table shows the comparison of net profit and dividend payment rate of the previous year. Dividend Details Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 (restate) (proposed year) 1. Net Profit (Loss) (Million Baht) 1,406.93 (527.49) 1,581.45 2. Basic earnings(Loss) per share (Baht : Share) 1.57 (0.59) 1.77 3. % of Dividend Rate of Net Profit 63.59 - 90.40 4. Dividend per Share (Baht : Share) 1.00 - 1.60 4.1 Interim Dividend (Baht : Share) 0.65 - 1.00 4.2 Remaining Dividend (Baht : Share) 0.35 - 0.60 Board of Directors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deems appropriate to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider the payment of dividends twice. Total at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40% of earnings per shares, totaling amount Baht 1,431,468,003. Divided into interim dividend payment in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on 9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment and propose to the Shareholder's Meeting for acknowledgement and appropriate to propose the Shareholder's Meeting to approve the second dividend payment for the results of the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate of Baht 0.60 per share, totaling Baht 536,800,501.The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April 2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend payment shall be made on 6 May 2022. Resolution required: A majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders present at the meeting and casting their votes. Agenda 5 Obje tive and Reason: According to Article 16 of the Company's Articles of To consider the election of directors to eplace those retiring by rotation Association which sets out that on each Annual General Meeting of shareholders, one-third (nearest to one-third) of the directors who served the Company longest must be retired by rotation; however, the retired directors may be re-elected. In the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the name lists of the three directors who retired by rotation at the rate of one-third of the directors are as follows: Independent Director/ (1) Mr. Somchainuk Engtrakul (2) Mr. Vicha Poolvaraluk Chairman of the Board of Directors Director/Chairman of Executive Committee (3) Ms. Oranuch Apisaksirikul Independent Director In addition, for the good corporate governance purpose, the Company provides an opportunity for the minority shareholders to nominate candidates for directorship