Major Cineplex Public : Invitation to Shareholders' Meeting

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
-Translation-
17 March 2022
Subject
:
Invitation to Attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
To
::
The Shareholders of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
Enclosures
1.
Guidelines for proxy appointment, registration through electronic
means (e-AGM) and identification documents required for attending
2.
and voting in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
A copy of Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of
3.
Shareholders No. 1/2021
2021 Annual Report and 2021 Financial Report (56-1 One Report) in
4.
QR Code
Preliminary information and profile of each retired director from the
expiry of director's term who has been nominated for re-election as
a director in another term, and the definition of independent
5.
director
Information on remuneration and meeting allowance of directors for
6.
the year 2022
Name list of auditor, its remuneration and list of the Company's
7.
subsidiaries retaining the same auditor
Proxy Form
8.
Details of independent directors nominated by the Company to serve
9.
as proxies
The Company's Articles of Association with regard to the Meeting of
10.
Shareholders
Privacy Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
As the COVID-19 situation has not returned to normal, the Company is aware of and has put
health and safety of shareholders and all related stakeholders involving in the arrangement of the
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as top priority.
mpany
C The Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2022 of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
(the "
")
has passed a resolution to organize the 2022 Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders on Friday 8 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through electronic means (e-AGM) according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 and other related laws and regulations to consider the matters pursuant to the agenda concurrent with the Board of Directors' opinions as per the followings.
In this regard, the Company has provided the opportunity for the shareholders to propose agenda of the meeting in advance during the period between 29 November 2021 to 31 January 2022, the details of which were published on the Company's website and the news system of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company would like to inform you that no shareholder has proposed any agenda in advance for this meeting.
Agenda 1 To consider and adopt the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021
: The Company held the Extraordinary General Meeting of ShareholdersObjective andNoReason. 1/2021 on 27 August 2021 and the Minutes of the Meeting has been recorded and submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Ministry of Commerce within the timeframe prescribed by applicable laws. It was also disclosed in the Company'swebsite (http://www.majorcineplex.com), details of which are shown in Enclosure 2.
: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardsuchof Directors'Minutes of opinionthe Meeting had been correctly and completely recorded. It is appropriate to propose to theGeneral Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021 as proposed by the Board of Directors.
a majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders Resolutionpresent at therequired:meeting and casting their votes
Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Company's Operating Performance of the year 2021.
: The Company's operating performance report of the year 2021Objectiveis containedand Reasonin the Company's Annual Report (56-1One Report) which was attached together withthis invitation as per details in Enclosure 3.
: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardtheofCompany'sDirectors'Operatingopinion Performance in the year 2021 should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for acknowledgement.
notResolutionrequiredrequired:. As this agenda is for acknowledgement, therefore, a voting is
Agenda 3 To consider approving the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021
: To be in compliance with Section 112 of the Public Limited CompaniesObjective andAct ReasonB.E. 2535 (as amended) and Article 41 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Boardof Directors shall arrange for preparation of the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 of the Company in order to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for consideration and approval. The Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021, have been considered by the Audit Committee and audited by the Certified Public Accountant. Such Statements of Financial Position and Statement of Comprehensive Income can be summarized as below:
Audit Committee's opinion: The Audit Committee concluded that the internal
control system of the financial reporting process was duly sufficient to ensure that
the financial statement accurately represented the Company's financial status and
operating result in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standards; and were
adequately and timely disclosed for the benefit of shareholders, investors, and users
of such statements for the proposes of making investment decisions.
Board of Dire tors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed
that the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 which
have been considered by theAudit Committee and audited by the Certified Public
Accountant, should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for
approval.
Resolution required: The majority votes of the total number of votes of
shareholders present at the meeting and casting the votes.
Agenda 4 To Consider the dividend: ThepaymentCompany'sfrompolicytheofoperatidividend payment sets out that intheObjectivecase whereand Reasthe Company does not require any other necessities, it has a policyto pay dividend at approximately 40% of its net earnings after tax in each year and the dividend will not affect the normal operations of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries significantly.
g results of 2021
In 2021, the Company recorded a net profit after tax of Baht 1,581.45 Million equivalent to earnings per share of Baht 1.77 per share. As a result, the Company may consider paying out dividend to the shareholders pursuant to Section 115 of the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (as amended), and Article 43 of the Company's Articles of Association, which set out that no dividend shall be paid out from any sources, other than profits. Dividend shall be paid equally, according to the number of shares.
The Board of Directors had considered and was of the opinion that based on the Company's net profit in 2021; the Company has the ability to pay dividends to shareholders for the year 2021 The Board of Directors therefore proposed the dividend payment for the year 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40 % of net profit per share, of which the Company has already paid the interim dividend from the results of business operation in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on 9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment.
The Board of Directors purposes to pay the remaining dividend from the results of business operation in the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate
of Baht 0.60 per share, totaling Baht 536,800,501. The total amount of dividend for the year 2021 is Baht 1,431,468,003. The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April 2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend payment shall be made on 6 May 2022. The following table shows the comparison of net profit and dividend payment rate of the previous year.
Dividend Details
Year 2019
Year 2020
Year 2021
(restate)
(proposed
year)
1. Net Profit (Loss) (Million Baht)
1,406.93
(527.49)
1,581.45
2. Basic earnings(Loss) per share (Baht : Share)
1.57
(0.59)
1.77
3. % of Dividend Rate of Net Profit
63.59
-
90.40
4. Dividend per Share (Baht : Share)
1.00
-
1.60
4.1 Interim Dividend (Baht : Share)
0.65
-
1.00
4.2 Remaining Dividend (Baht : Share)
0.35
-
0.60
Board of Directors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deems
appropriate to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider
the payment of dividends twice. Total at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40%
of earnings per shares, totaling amount Baht 1,431,468,003. Divided into interim
dividend payment in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30
September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on
9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment and propose to the
Shareholder's Meeting for acknowledgement and appropriate to propose the
Shareholder's Meeting to approve the second dividend payment for the results of
the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from
the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate of Baht 0.60 per share,
totaling Baht 536,800,501.The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April
2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend
payment shall be made on 6 May 2022.
Resolution required: A majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders
present at the meeting
and casting their votes.
Agenda 5
Obje tive and Reason: According to Article 16 of the Company's Articles of
To consider the election of directors to eplace those retiring by rotation
Association which sets out that on each Annual General Meeting of shareholders,
one-third (nearest to one-third) of the directors who served the Company longest
must be retired by rotation; however, the retired directors may be re-elected.
In the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the name lists of the three
directors who retired by rotation at the rate of one-third of the directors are as
follows:
Independent Director/
(1) Mr. Somchainuk Engtrakul
(2) Mr. Vicha Poolvaraluk
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Director/Chairman of Executive Committee
(3) Ms. Oranuch Apisaksirikul
Independent Director
In addition, for the good corporate governance purpose, the Company provides an
opportunity for the minority shareholders to nominate candidates for directorship
prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via the Company's
website since 29 November 2021 until 31 January 2022 so that the Nomination and
Remuneration Committee shall consider the qualification and remuneration of
nominated persons appropriately. However, the minority shareholders do not
nominate any person to the Company.
B ard of Directors' p
: The
Board of Directors excluding Directors who
might have conflict of interests considered based on the opinions issued by the
Nomination and
Remuneration
Committee, and deems appropriate to propose to
the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to re-elect the directors Nos. (1) - (3)
who retire by rotation for another term. In selecting and nominating the candidates,
the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors considered
the candidates qualified with competence, experience, good working records,
leadership, vision, virtue, ethics, good attitude to the Company and ability to
sufficiently devote their time to the Company's operation benefit. Additionally, the
Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors took into account
the candidate's qualifications which are in line with the Board of Directors
component and structure of the Company's Business Strategy. With regard to the
independent directors, the Board of Directors has considered that director
nominated could express opinion independently according to relevant regulations.
Thus, the Board of Directors was of the opinion that the above-mentioned retiring
directors Nos. (1) - (3) should be proposed for re-election as directors of the
Company for another term. The details of name list are as follows:
(1) Mr. Somchainuk Engtrakul
to be re-elected as Independent Director/
(2) Mr. Vicha Poolvaraluk
Chairman of the Board of Directors
to be re-elected as Director/
(3) Ms. Oranuch Apisaksirikul
Chairman of Executive Committee
to be re-elected as Independent Director
The work experiences and biographies of each director nominated at the General
Meeting of Shareholders and the definition of "Independent Directors" which is
much more restrictive than the criteria as prescribed by the Capital Market
Supervisory Board are shown in details in Enclosure 4.
The Company's Article of Association sets out that the voting procedure shall have
one vote for each share and the resolution for election of directors shall require
majority vote.
majority vote in accordance with Article 15 of the
Resolution equired: A
Company's Articles of
Association.
Agenda 6 To consider fixing remuneration and meeting allowance for the directors for the year 2022
: Section 90 of the Public Limited Company Act B.E. 2535 (as amended)Objective andsets outReasonthat "the remuneration payment for directors requires approval from the shareholdersand the resolution shall be supported by a vote of not less than two-third of the total number of shareholders present at the meeting".
