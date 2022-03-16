Log in
    MAJOR   TH0671010Z08

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAJOR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major Cineplex Public : Invitation to Shareholders' Meeting

03/16/2022 | 07:48am EDT
-Translation-

17 March 2022

Subject

:

Invitation to Attend the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To

::

The Shareholders of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

Enclosures

1.

Guidelines for proxy appointment, registration through electronic

means (e-AGM) and identification documents required for attending

2.

and voting in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

A copy of Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of

3.

Shareholders No. 1/2021

2021 Annual Report and 2021 Financial Report (56-1 One Report) in

4.

QR Code

Preliminary information and profile of each retired director from the

expiry of director's term who has been nominated for re-election as

a director in another term, and the definition of independent

5.

director

Information on remuneration and meeting allowance of directors for

6.

the year 2022

Name list of auditor, its remuneration and list of the Company's

7.

subsidiaries retaining the same auditor

Proxy Form

8.

Details of independent directors nominated by the Company to serve

9.

as proxies

The Company's Articles of Association with regard to the Meeting of

10.

Shareholders

Privacy Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

As the COVID-19 situation has not returned to normal, the Company is aware of and has put

health and safety of shareholders and all related stakeholders involving in the arrangement of the

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders as top priority.

mpany

C The Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2022 of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

(the "

")

has passed a resolution to organize the 2022 Annual General Meeting of

Shareholders on Friday 8 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m. through electronic means (e-AGM) according to the Emergency Decree on Electronic Meeting B.E. 2563 and other related laws and regulations to consider the matters pursuant to the agenda concurrent with the Board of Directors' opinions as per the followings.

In this regard, the Company has provided the opportunity for the shareholders to propose agenda of the meeting in advance during the period between 29 November 2021 to 31 January 2022, the details of which were published on the Company's website and the news system of the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The Company would like to inform you that no shareholder has proposed any agenda in advance for this meeting.

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

Agenda 1 To consider and adopt the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021

: The Company held the Extraordinary General Meeting of ShareholdersObjective andNoReason. 1/2021 on 27 August 2021 and the Minutes of the Meeting has been recorded and submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Ministry of Commerce within the timeframe prescribed by applicable laws. It was also disclosed in the Company'swebsite (http://www.majorcineplex.com), details of which are shown in Enclosure 2.

: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardsuchof Directors'Minutes of opinionthe Meeting had been correctly and completely recorded. It is appropriate to propose to theGeneral Meeting of Shareholders to adopt the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2021 held on 27 August 2021 as proposed by the Board of Directors.

a majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders Resolutionpresent at therequired:meeting and casting their votes

Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Company's Operating Performance of the year 2021.

: The Company's operating performance report of the year 2021Objectiveis containedand Reasonin the Company's Annual Report (56-1One Report) which was attached together withthis invitation as per details in Enclosure 3.

: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed thatBoardtheofCompany'sDirectors'Operatingopinion Performance in the year 2021 should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for acknowledgement.

notResolutionrequiredrequired:. As this agenda is for acknowledgement, therefore, a voting is

Agenda 3 To consider approving the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021

: To be in compliance with Section 112 of the Public Limited CompaniesObjective andAct ReasonB.E. 2535 (as amended) and Article 41 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Boardof Directors shall arrange for preparation of the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 of the Company in order to propose to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for consideration and approval. The Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021, have been considered by the Audit Committee and audited by the Certified Public Accountant. Such Statements of Financial Position and Statement of Comprehensive Income can be summarized as below:

Statements of

2021

Financial Position

Assets

Baht 16,519,465,555

Liabilities

Baht

9,232,652,096

Shareholder's Equity

Baht

7,286,813,459

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

Statement of

2021

Comprehensive Income

Revenues

Baht

3,009,512,783

Net Profit

Baht

1,581,450,356

Earnings per share

Baht

1.77

Audit Committee's opinion: The Audit Committee concluded that the internal

control system of the financial reporting process was duly sufficient to ensure that

the financial statement accurately represented the Company's financial status and

operating result in accordance with Thai Financial Reporting Standards; and were

adequately and timely disclosed for the benefit of shareholders, investors, and users

of such statements for the proposes of making investment decisions.

Board of Dire tors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deemed

that the Financial Statements for the year 2021 ended 31 December 2021 which

have been considered by theAudit Committee and audited by the Certified Public

Accountant, should be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for

approval.

Resolution required: The majority votes of the total number of votes of

shareholders present at the meeting and casting the votes.

Agenda 4 To Consider the dividend: ThepaymentCompany'sfrompolicytheofoperatidividend payment sets out that in theObjectivecase whereand Reasthe Company does not require any other necessities, it has a policy to pay dividend at approximately 40% of its net earnings after tax in each year and the dividend will not affect the normal operations of the Company and the Company's subsidiaries significantly.

g results of 2021

In 2021, the Company recorded a net profit after tax of Baht 1,581.45 Million equivalent to earnings per share of Baht 1.77 per share. As a result, the Company may consider paying out dividend to the shareholders pursuant to Section 115 of the Public Limited Companies Act B.E. 2535 (as amended), and Article 43 of the Company's Articles of Association, which set out that no dividend shall be paid out from any sources, other than profits. Dividend shall be paid equally, according to the number of shares.

The Board of Directors had considered and was of the opinion that based on the Company's net profit in 2021; the Company has the ability to pay dividends to shareholders for the year 2021 The Board of Directors therefore proposed the dividend payment for the year 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40 % of net profit per share, of which the Company has already paid the interim dividend from the results of business operation in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30 September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on 9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment.

The Board of Directors purposes to pay the remaining dividend from the results of business operation in the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

of Baht 0.60 per share, totaling Baht 536,800,501. The total amount of dividend for the year 2021 is Baht 1,431,468,003. The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April 2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend payment shall be made on 6 May 2022. The following table shows the comparison of net profit and dividend payment rate of the previous year.

Dividend Details

Year 2019

Year 2020

Year 2021

(restate)

(proposed

year)

1. Net Profit (Loss) (Million Baht)

1,406.93

(527.49)

1,581.45

2. Basic earnings(Loss) per share (Baht : Share)

1.57

(0.59)

1.77

3. % of Dividend Rate of Net Profit

63.59

-

90.40

4. Dividend per Share (Baht : Share)

1.00

-

1.60

4.1 Interim Dividend (Baht : Share)

0.65

-

1.00

4.2 Remaining Dividend (Baht : Share)

0.35

-

0.60

Board of Directors' opinion: The Board of Directors has considered and deems

appropriate to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to consider

the payment of dividends twice. Total at the rate of Baht 1.60 per share or 90.40%

of earnings per shares, totaling amount Baht 1,431,468,003. Divided into interim

dividend payment in the first nine months for the period of 1 January 2021 to 30

September 2021 at the rate of Baht 1.00 per share, totaling Baht 894,667,502 as on

9 December 2021, that is the first dividend payment and propose to the

Shareholder's Meeting for acknowledgement and appropriate to propose the

Shareholder's Meeting to approve the second dividend payment for the results of

the last three months for the period of 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021 from

the Financial Statement as at 31 December 2021 at the rate of Baht 0.60 per share,

totaling Baht 536,800,501.The Company has scheduled the record date on 22 April

2022 to determine the shareholders entitled to receive dividend, and the dividend

payment shall be made on 6 May 2022.

Resolution required: A majority vote of the total number of votes of shareholders

present at the meeting

and casting their votes.

Agenda 5

Obje tive and Reason: According to Article 16 of the Company's Articles of

To consider the election of directors to eplace those retiring by rotation

Association which sets out that on each Annual General Meeting of shareholders,

one-third (nearest to one-third) of the directors who served the Company longest

must be retired by rotation; however, the retired directors may be re-elected.

In the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the name lists of the three

directors who retired by rotation at the rate of one-third of the directors are as

follows:

Independent Director/

(1) Mr. Somchainuk Engtrakul

(2) Mr. Vicha Poolvaraluk

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Director/Chairman of Executive Committee

(3) Ms. Oranuch Apisaksirikul

Independent Director

In addition, for the good corporate governance purpose, the Company provides an

opportunity for the minority shareholders to nominate candidates for directorship

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

prior to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via the Company's

website since 29 November 2021 until 31 January 2022 so that the Nomination and

Remuneration Committee shall consider the qualification and remuneration of

nominated persons appropriately. However, the minority shareholders do not

nominate any person to the Company.

B ard of Directors' p

: The

Board of Directors excluding Directors who

might have conflict of interests considered based on the opinions issued by the

Nomination and

Remuneration

Committee, and deems appropriate to propose to

the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to re-elect the directors Nos. (1) - (3)

who retire by rotation for another term. In selecting and nominating the candidates,

the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors considered

the candidates qualified with competence, experience, good working records,

leadership, vision, virtue, ethics, good attitude to the Company and ability to

sufficiently devote their time to the Company's operation benefit. Additionally, the

Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors took into account

the candidate's qualifications which are in line with the Board of Directors

component and structure of the Company's Business Strategy. With regard to the

independent directors, the Board of Directors has considered that director

nominated could express opinion independently according to relevant regulations.

Thus, the Board of Directors was of the opinion that the above-mentioned retiring

directors Nos. (1) - (3) should be proposed for re-election as directors of the

Company for another term. The details of name list are as follows:

(1) Mr. Somchainuk Engtrakul

to be re-elected as Independent Director/

(2) Mr. Vicha Poolvaraluk

Chairman of the Board of Directors

to be re-elected as Director/

(3) Ms. Oranuch Apisaksirikul

Chairman of Executive Committee

to be re-elected as Independent Director

The work experiences and biographies of each director nominated at the General

Meeting of Shareholders and the definition of "Independent Directors" which is

much more restrictive than the criteria as prescribed by the Capital Market

Supervisory Board are shown in details in Enclosure 4.

The Company's Article of Association sets out that the voting procedure shall have

one vote for each share and the resolution for election of directors shall require

majority vote.

majority vote in accordance with Article 15 of the

Resolution equired: A

Company's Articles of

Association.

Agenda 6 To consider fixing remuneration and meeting allowance for the directors for the year 2022

: Section 90 of the Public Limited Company Act B.E. 2535 (as amended)Objective andsets outReasonthat "the remuneration payment for directors requires approval from the shareholdersand the resolution shall be supported by a vote of not less than two-third of the total number of shareholders present at the meeting".

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36www.majorcineplex.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Group pcl published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
