Major Cineplex Public : Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries

No. LMJG/SET/2022/011

June 2, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries Attention: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2022 held on dated 31 May 2022 of Major Joy Film Company Limited (Subsidiary). The Company holds 99.9997% of the registered capital. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has resolved a special resolution to increase the registered capital from the existing registered capital of Baht 100,000,000 (1,000,000 Shares at the par value of Baht 100 per share) to be Baht 250,000,000 (2,500,000 Shares at the par value of Baht 100 per share) by issuing 150,000,000 ordinary shares at par value of Baht 100 per share offer to the existing shareholders in proportion. The detail are as follows:

1) The Amount of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares

Shareholder The amount of shares The amount of shares held and proportion held and proportion beforethe capital afterthe capital increase increase Major Cineplex Group 999,997 shares 2,499,997 shares Public Company Limited (99.9997%) (99.9998%) Other minor shareholders 3 shares 3 shares (0.0003%) (0.00012%) 2) Source of Fund: The Company's Working Capital 3) Objective of the investment: To invest in company's business and other companies for movie production. 4) Connected Nature: This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 21/2551 5) Size of Transaction: The asset acquisition value does not cause the Company to fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551

Major Joy Film Company Limited has increased the registered capital together with the amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be accorded with the increase of the registered capital as detailed above, with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce, effective on 2 June 2022.

