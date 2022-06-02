Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJOR   TH0671010Z08

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(MAJOR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-31
21.40 THB    0.00%
06:32aMAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries
PU
05/31MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 24 DWs issued by FSS
PU
05/12Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major Cineplex Public : Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries

06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Translation -

No. LMJG/SET/2022/011

June 2, 2022

Subject:

Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries

Attention:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.1/2022 held on dated 31 May 2022 of Major Joy Film Company Limited (Subsidiary). The Company holds 99.9997% of the registered capital. The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders has resolved a special resolution to increase the registered capital from the existing registered capital of Baht 100,000,000 (1,000,000 Shares at the par value of Baht 100 per share) to be Baht 250,000,000 (2,500,000 Shares at the par value of Baht 100 per share) by issuing 150,000,000 ordinary shares at par value of Baht 100 per share offer to the existing shareholders in proportion. The detail are as follows:

1) The Amount of Newly Issued Ordinary Shares

Shareholder

The amount of shares

The amount of shares

held and proportion

held and proportion

beforethe capital

afterthe capital

increase

increase

Major Cineplex Group

999,997 shares

2,499,997 shares

Public Company Limited

(99.9997%)

(99.9998%)

Other minor shareholders

3 shares

3 shares

(0.0003%)

(0.00012%)

2)

Source of Fund:

The Company's Working Capital

3)

Objective of the investment:

To invest in company's business and other companies for

movie production.

4)

Connected Nature:

This transaction is not a connected transaction in accordance

with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory

Board No. TorJor. 21/2551

5)

Size of Transaction:

The asset acquisition value does not cause the Company to

fall within the disclosure requirement under the Notification

of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor.

20/2551

Major Joy Film Company Limited has increased the registered capital together with the amendment to the Memorandum of Association of the Company to be accorded with the increase of the registered capital as detailed above, with the Department of Business Development, the Ministry of Commerce, effective on 2 June 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

- Signed -

Yours sincerely,

(Miss Thitapat Issarapornpat) Company Secretary

MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Registration No. 0107545000047

1839,1839/1,1839/6 Phaholyothin Rd., Ladyao, Jatuchak, Bangkok 10900 Tel: 0-2511-5427-36 www.majorcineplex.com

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Group pcl published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:32aMAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Notification of the Registered Capital Increase in Subsidiaries
PU
05/31MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 24 DWs ..
PU
05/12Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
04/25MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : The Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022
PU
04/21MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/20MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MAJO19C2208A
PU
04/20MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MAJO01C2204A
PU
04/20MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MAJO01C2208A
PU
04/20MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MAJO24C2206A
PU
04/20MAJOR CINEPLEX PUBLIC : Right adjustment of MAJO13C2204A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 631 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2022 662 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2022 980 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,8x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 19 146 M 557 M 557 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,9%
Chart MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 21,40 THB
Average target price 23,99 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vicha Poolvaraluck Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thitapat Issarapornpat Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Somchainuk Engtrakul Chairman
Chai Jroongtanapibarn Independent Non-Executive Director
Satian Pooprasert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.00%557
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-17.61%6 972
TUI AG-19.84%4 117
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-5.73%2 269
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-11.80%2 047
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-0.98%1 651