Major Cineplex Public : Quarter 2/2021

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
30 JUNE 2021
AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 30 June 2021, the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.
Scope of review
I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.
Tithinun Vankeo
Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9432
Bangkok
13 August 2021
Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Notes
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
1,125,391
1,557,306
947,788
1,378,293
Trade accounts and other receivables
379,922
591,588
281,196
381,095
Short-term loans to related parties
16.4
9,467
2,251
307,176
213,020
Inventories
106,723
117,979
67,873
76,874
Films under production
144,275
131,855
-
-
Current portion of prepaid services
1,876
1,876
1,876
1,876
Other current assets
151,903
160,122
46,842
44,948
Total current assets
1,919,557
2,562,977
1,652,751
2,096,106
Non-current assets
Investment in debt instrument
27,057
27,094
-
-
Finance lease receivables
12,310
13,944
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
8
-
-
2,283,769
2,419,040
Investment in associates
9
6,571,112
6,249,303
6,530,567
6,204,747
Interests in joint ventures
10
47,649
49,583
-
-
Long-term loans to related parties
16.5
1,900
1,900
144,000
160,400
Investment property
11
374,441
480,954
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
12
4,889,981
5,160,804
3,406,868
3,641,474
Right-of-use assets
2,801,698
2,662,503
2,192,602
2,024,470
Intangible assets
12
141,244
149,649
88,861
97,833
Deferred income tax assets
113,193
109,907
-
-
Long-term prepaid services
53,562
54,791
53,110
54,326
Other non-current assets
204,071
154,805
129,822
105,720
Total non-current assets
15,238,218
15,115,237
14,829,599
14,708,010
Total assets
17,157,775
17,678,214
16,482,350
16,804,116
Director _____________________________________
Director _____________________________________
The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.
2
Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)
As at 30 June 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Notes
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings
from financial institutions
1,682,895
1,782,314
1,647,602
1,747,039
Trade accounts and other payables
945,711
1,395,316
613,782
898,799
Contract liabilities
673,451
632,628
463,489
475,066
Current portion of long-term borrowings
13
1,490,000
845,000
1,490,000
845,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
308,629
272,671
204,903
172,891
Short-term loans from related parties
16.6
12,800
12,800
932,061
990,114
Accrued income tax
6,550
17,846
-
-
Other current liabilities
22,735
50,492
6,969
19,986
Total current liabilities
5,142,771
5,009,067
5,358,806
5,148,895
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
13
2,160,000
2,505,000
2,160,000
2,505,000
Lease liabilities
2,609,027
2,481,909
2,056,742
1,889,954
Deferred income tax liabilities
175,898
241,580
63,642
128,621
Employee benefit obligations
78,246
75,060
54,706
52,712
Contract liabilities
13,237
15,855
-
-
Other non-current liabilities
698,125
723,708
413,943
431,101
Total non-current liabilities
5,734,533
6,043,112
4,749,033
5,007,388
Total liabilities
10,877,304
11,052,179
10,107,839
10,156,283
The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.
3
Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited
Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)
As at 30 June 2021
Consolidated
Separate
financial information
financial information
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
30 June
31 December
30 June
31 December
2021
2020
2021
2020
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Thousand Baht
Liabilities and equity (Cont'd)
Equity
Share capital
Authorised share capital
Ordinary shares, 894,667,502 shares
par value of Baht 1 each
894,668
894,668
894,668
894,668
Issued and fully paid-up share capital
Ordinary shares, 894,667,502 shares
894,668
894,668
894,668
894,668
Share premium
4,055,609
4,055,609
4,055,609
4,055,609
Share premium - treasury share
288,425
288,425
288,425
288,425
Retained earnings
Appropriated - legal reserve
90,600
90,600
90,600
90,600
Unappropriated
1,209,026
1,547,166
1,055,596
1,340,683
Other components of equity
(380,529)
(394,085)
(10,387)
(22,152)
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
6,157,799
6,482,383
6,374,511
6,647,833
Non-controlling interests
122,672
143,652
-
-
Total equity
6,280,471
6,626,035
6,374,511
6,647,833
Total liabilities and equity
17,157,775
17,678,214
16,482,350
16,804,116
The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.
4
