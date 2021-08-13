Log in
Major Cineplex Public : Quarter 2/2021

08/13/2021
MAJOR CINEPLEX GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

30 JUNE 2021

AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

I have reviewed the interim consolidated financial information of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries, and the interim separate financial information of Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited. These comprise the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 30 June 2021, the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods then ended, the related consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and the condensed notes to the interim financial information. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of this interim consolidated and separate financial information in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". My responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim consolidated and separate financial information based on my review.

Scope of review

I conducted my review in accordance with the Thai Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Thai Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable me to obtain assurance that I would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, I do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on my review, nothing has come to my attention that causes me to believe that the accompanying interim consolidated and separate financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with Thai Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

PricewaterhouseCoopers ABAS Ltd.

Tithinun Vankeo

Certified Public Accountant (Thailand) No. 9432

Bangkok

13 August 2021

Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

1,125,391

1,557,306

947,788

1,378,293

Trade accounts and other receivables

379,922

591,588

281,196

381,095

Short-term loans to related parties

16.4

9,467

2,251

307,176

213,020

Inventories

106,723

117,979

67,873

76,874

Films under production

144,275

131,855

-

-

Current portion of prepaid services

1,876

1,876

1,876

1,876

Other current assets

151,903

160,122

46,842

44,948

Total current assets

1,919,557

2,562,977

1,652,751

2,096,106

Non-current assets

Investment in debt instrument

27,057

27,094

-

-

Finance lease receivables

12,310

13,944

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

8

-

-

2,283,769

2,419,040

Investment in associates

9

6,571,112

6,249,303

6,530,567

6,204,747

Interests in joint ventures

10

47,649

49,583

-

-

Long-term loans to related parties

16.5

1,900

1,900

144,000

160,400

Investment property

11

374,441

480,954

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

12

4,889,981

5,160,804

3,406,868

3,641,474

Right-of-use assets

2,801,698

2,662,503

2,192,602

2,024,470

Intangible assets

12

141,244

149,649

88,861

97,833

Deferred income tax assets

113,193

109,907

-

-

Long-term prepaid services

53,562

54,791

53,110

54,326

Other non-current assets

204,071

154,805

129,822

105,720

Total non-current assets

15,238,218

15,115,237

14,829,599

14,708,010

Total assets

17,157,775

17,678,214

16,482,350

16,804,116

Director _____________________________________

Director _____________________________________

The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.

2

Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)

As at 30 June 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Notes

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Bank overdrafts and short-term borrowings

from financial institutions

1,682,895

1,782,314

1,647,602

1,747,039

Trade accounts and other payables

945,711

1,395,316

613,782

898,799

Contract liabilities

673,451

632,628

463,489

475,066

Current portion of long-term borrowings

13

1,490,000

845,000

1,490,000

845,000

Current portion of lease liabilities

308,629

272,671

204,903

172,891

Short-term loans from related parties

16.6

12,800

12,800

932,061

990,114

Accrued income tax

6,550

17,846

-

-

Other current liabilities

22,735

50,492

6,969

19,986

Total current liabilities

5,142,771

5,009,067

5,358,806

5,148,895

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

13

2,160,000

2,505,000

2,160,000

2,505,000

Lease liabilities

2,609,027

2,481,909

2,056,742

1,889,954

Deferred income tax liabilities

175,898

241,580

63,642

128,621

Employee benefit obligations

78,246

75,060

54,706

52,712

Contract liabilities

13,237

15,855

-

-

Other non-current liabilities

698,125

723,708

413,943

431,101

Total non-current liabilities

5,734,533

6,043,112

4,749,033

5,007,388

Total liabilities

10,877,304

11,052,179

10,107,839

10,156,283

The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.

3

Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited

Statement of Financial Position (Cont'd)

As at 30 June 2021

Consolidated

Separate

financial information

financial information

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

30 June

31 December

30 June

31 December

2021

2020

2021

2020

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Thousand Baht

Liabilities and equity (Cont'd)

Equity

Share capital

Authorised share capital

Ordinary shares, 894,667,502 shares

par value of Baht 1 each

894,668

894,668

894,668

894,668

Issued and fully paid-up share capital

Ordinary shares, 894,667,502 shares

894,668

894,668

894,668

894,668

Share premium

4,055,609

4,055,609

4,055,609

4,055,609

Share premium - treasury share

288,425

288,425

288,425

288,425

Retained earnings

Appropriated - legal reserve

90,600

90,600

90,600

90,600

Unappropriated

1,209,026

1,547,166

1,055,596

1,340,683

Other components of equity

(380,529)

(394,085)

(10,387)

(22,152)

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

6,157,799

6,482,383

6,374,511

6,647,833

Non-controlling interests

122,672

143,652

-

-

Total equity

6,280,471

6,626,035

6,374,511

6,647,833

Total liabilities and equity

17,157,775

17,678,214

16,482,350

16,804,116

The accompanying notes are part of this interim financial information.

4

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Group pcl published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 13:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
