Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund : Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No. 1/2022

No. PU.O.650607 24 June 2022 Subject: Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No. 1/2022 To: Director and Manager The Stock Exchange of Thailand Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Management Company"), as the Management Company of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) (the "Fund" ) has held the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders No. 1/2022 via electronic means ( E-EGM) on 24 June 2022, at 14.00 - 16.05 hours, having 30 Unitholders attended in person and by proxy at the opening time of the meeting, representing 241,498,029 units in total, being equivalent to 73.1812 percent of the total units sold. The resolutions of each agenda are as follows: Agenda 1 To consider and approve the proposal from Major Cineplex regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fundto proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda Resolution: The unitholders disapprovedthe proposal from Major Cineplex regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda In accordance with the following votes (exclusive of the votes from the unitholders with special interest in this matter) - Approved 12,073,099 votes equivalent to 9.1360 percent - Disapproved 120,074,900 votes equivalent to 90.8640 percent - Abstained 0 votes equivalent to 0.0000 percent of total units of unitholders attending and having the right to vote, which is 132,147,999 units. 1

Remark:In this agenda, there are 1 additional unitholder attending the Meeting, holding 143,470 units. Therefore, there were 31 Unitholders attending the Meeting in person and by proxy, holding a total number of 241,641,499 units, representing 73.2247 percent of the total units sold. Agenda 2 To consider and approve the proposal from Major Bowl regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in thisagenda Resolution: The unitholders disapprovedthe proposal from Major Bowl regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda In accordance with the following votes (exclusive of the votes from the unitholders with special interest in this matter) - Approved 12,073,099 votes equivalent to 9.1360 percent - Disapproved 120,074,900 votes equivalent to 90.8640 percent - Abstained 0 votes equivalent to 0.0000 percent of total units of unitholders attending and having the right to vote, which is 132,147,999 units. Agenda 3 To consider and approve the authorization to the Management Company to negotiate and enter into the terms and conditions of the lease and service in the Project, without convening another unitholders' meeting, in order to provide flexibility and rapidity in the process of benefits procurements, under the volatile and uncertain circumstances arising from unforeseeable situations, as well as reducing cost and expense on convening the unitholders' meeting, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with the resolution of unitholdersin this agenda Resolution: The unitholders approvedthe authorization to the Management Company to negotiate and enter into the terms and conditions of the lease and service in the Project, without convening 2