Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MJLF   TH0948010002

MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND.

(MJLF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-22
7.800 THB   -0.64%
07:26aMAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No. 1/2022
PU
06/15MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Notification of the schedule of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No.1/2022
PU
06/08MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND : Dissemination of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No.1/2022 via electronic means on the Management Company's website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund : Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No. 1/2022

06/24/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No. PU.O.650607

24 June 2022

Subject: Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) No. 1/2022

To: Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Kasikorn Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Management Company"), as the Management Company of Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund (MJLF) (the "Fund" ) has held the Extraordinary Meeting of Unitholders No. 1/2022 via electronic means ( E-EGM) on 24 June 2022, at 14.00 - 16.05 hours, having 30 Unitholders attended in person and by proxy at the opening time of the meeting, representing 241,498,029 units in total, being equivalent to 73.1812 percent of the total units sold. The resolutions of each agenda are as follows:

Agenda 1 To consider and approve the proposal from Major Cineplex regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fundto proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda

Resolution: The unitholders disapprovedthe proposal from Major Cineplex regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda

In accordance with the following votes (exclusive of the votes from the unitholders with special interest in this matter)

-

Approved

12,073,099

votes

equivalent to

9.1360

percent

-

Disapproved

120,074,900

votes

equivalent to

90.8640

percent

-

Abstained

0

votes

equivalent to

0.0000

percent

of total units of unitholders attending and having the right to vote, which is 132,147,999 units.

1

Remark:In this agenda, there are 1 additional unitholder attending the Meeting, holding 143,470 units. Therefore, there were 31 Unitholders attending the Meeting in person and by proxy, holding a total number of 241,641,499 units, representing 73.2247 percent of the total units sold.

Agenda 2 To consider and approve the proposal from Major Bowl regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in thisagenda

Resolution: The unitholders disapprovedthe proposal from Major Bowl regarding the lease and service in Major Cineplex Ratchayothin Project and Major Cineplex Rangsit Project, after the expiration of existing lease and service agreements, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with resolution of unitholders in this agenda

In accordance with the following votes (exclusive of the votes from the unitholders with special interest in this matter)

-

Approved

12,073,099

votes

equivalent to

9.1360

percent

-

Disapproved

120,074,900

votes

equivalent to

90.8640

percent

-

Abstained

0

votes

equivalent to

0.0000

percent

of total units of unitholders attending and having the right to vote, which is 132,147,999 units.

Agenda 3 To consider and approve the authorization to the Management Company to negotiate and enter into the terms and conditions of the lease and service in the Project, without convening another unitholders' meeting, in order to provide flexibility and rapidity in the process of benefits procurements, under the volatile and uncertain circumstances arising from unforeseeable situations, as well as reducing cost and expense on convening the unitholders' meeting, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with the resolution of unitholdersin this agenda

Resolution: The unitholders approvedthe authorization to the Management Company to negotiate and enter into the terms and conditions of the lease and service in the Project, without convening

2

another unitholders' meeting, in order to provide flexibility and rapidity in the process of benefits procurements, under the volatile and uncertain circumstances arising from unforeseeable situations, as well as reducing cost and expense on convening the unitholders' meeting, and amendment to the Fund Scheme as necessary to allow the Fund to proceed in accordance with the resolution of unitholders in this agenda

In accordance with the following votes

-

Approved

136,043,799

votes

equivalent to

56.2998

percent

-

Disapproved

105,597,700

votes

equivalent to

43.7002

percent

-

Abstained

0

votes

equivalent to

0.0000

percent

of total units of unitholders attending and having the right to vote, which is 241,641,499 units.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

Mr. Kantasiti Yongkitmook

Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited

3

Disclaimer

Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND.
07:26aMAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Announcement of the Resolution of the Extraordinary..
PU
06/15MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Notification of the schedule of the Extraordinary G..
PU
06/08MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Dissemination of the Notice of the Extraordinary Ge..
PU
05/24Major Cineplex Lifestyle Property Fund Announces Dividend for the Period from January 1..
CI
05/12Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund. Reports Earnings Results for the Firs..
CI
04/21MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Notification of the schedule of the 2022 Annual Gen..
PU
04/07MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 Annual Gene..
PU
03/28MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Dissemination of the Notice of the 2022 Annual Gene..
PU
03/24MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : The copy of the first 10 unitholder account list of..
PU
03/02MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD P : Notification of the 57th dividend payment and book ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 316 M 8,90 M 8,90 M
Net income 2021 401 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2021 262 M 7,39 M 7,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,87x
Yield 2021 13,1%
Capitalization 2 574 M 72,6 M 72,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,07x
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND.
Duration : Period :
Major Cineplex Lifestyle Leasehold Property Fund. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Suradech Kietthanakorn Managing Director & Director
Patchara Samalapa Chairman
Vasin Vanichvoranun Executive Chairman
Navin Intharasombat Co-Chief Investment Officer
Chajchai Sarit-Apirak Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOR CINEPLEX LIFESTYLE LEASEHOLD PROPERTY FUND.-6.59%73
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.54%34 039
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.26.49%32 559
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.01%31 888
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.01%29 614
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.13%26 675