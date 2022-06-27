Major Drilling International : announces Kim Keating to become Board Chair; David Tennant to Retire from the Board at the 2022 AGM

NEWS RELEASE

Major Drilling announces Kim Keating to become Board Chair;

David Tennant to Retire from the Board at the 2022 AGM

- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI),ONCTON,a leadingNewproviderBrunswickof specialized(Junedrilling27, 2022)services to the mining sector ("Major Drilling" or the "Company"), today announces that Ms. Kim Keating will be appointed as the next Chair of the Board, effective at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on September 8, 2022 (the "2022 AGM"), assuming the re-election of Ms. Keating at such meeting. This change is the result of a process initiated by the current Chair, David Tennant, who expressed a desire to retire at the 2022 AGM, and conducted by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board.

"We would like to thank David for his longstanding dedication to Major Drilling, as Board Chair since 2005, and as a Director since 1995," said Ms. Keating. "David's help in guiding the Company through most of its history has left an indelible mark. He is an accomplished leader and highly regarded business lawyer who has provided a steady hand for the entire board over the past two and a half decades, as the Company navigated through numerous industry cycles and changes in senior management. His exceptional leadership, vision and strategic guidance have helped put Major Drilling in the strong position it enjoys today as the leader in the drilling industry. It is truly an honour to work with him." "After a process that began last year, we are very pleased that Kim has agreed to take on the role of Board Chair following the AGM," said Mr. Tennant. "Kim's appointment as the Board Chair reflects her tremendous success as a national leader in the engineering profession, with strong operational experience, and is a testament to her excellent working relationship with all of our Board and senior management. This appointment comes at an exciting time for the Company as it continues its success in the current industry upturn. On behalf of the entire Board, I am delighted to welcome Kim as our next Board Chair."

Mr. Tennant concluded, "Major Drilling is truly a world class Canadian corporation with reach around the world. Its people are committed, hardworking and innovative, many with decades of experience with us, who are deeply committed to each other, the Company and the regions we work in. I am very honoured to have been a part of such a great community. The outlook for the industry is very positive and I am fully confident that the culture, leadership, people and prospects are in place for Major Drilling to continue to prosper, providing strong returns to our shareholders, great results for our clients and an exciting career for our employees."

A member of Major Drilling's Board since 2019, Ms. Kim Keating is a Professional Engineer with 25 years of broad international experience in the oil and gas, nuclear, hydropower, and mining sectors. Most recently, Kim was the Chief Operating Officer of the Cahill Group, one of Canada's largest multi- disciplinary construction companies. She joined the Cahill Group in 2013 as Director of Projects and oversaw the construction and delivery of one of the largest topside modules ever built for a major offshore oil and gas development. Prior to joining the Cahill Group, Ms. Keating held a variety of progressive leadership roles from engineering design through to construction, commissioning, production operations and field development with Petro Canada (now Suncor Energy Inc.). She holds a Bachelor of Civil (Structural) Engineering degree, a Master of Business Administration, is a registered