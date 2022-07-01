Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Major League Football, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLFB   US5608141058

MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL, INC.

(MLFB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:57 2022-06-30 pm EDT
0.0213 USD   -6.35%
05/10MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03/17Major League Football, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2022
CI
Major League Football : MLFB) Announces Partnership with Etix for Upcoming 2022 Season

07/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
Major League Football (MLFB) Announces Partnership with Etix for Upcoming 2022 SeasonPress Release | 07/01/2022

  • Online Platform To Handle Ticketing for Majority of League Teams
  • League Announces Unique Game Schedule Concept

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2022 / Major League Football(OTC PINK:MLFB) today named Etix, an international web-based ticketing service provider, as an official online ticketing provider for three of the league's four host markets for its season, beginning August 9th.

Fans of the Arkansas Attack, Alabama Airborne, and Virginia Armada will be able to purchase tickets to support their teams at mlfb.com or at Etix.com (etix.com) beginning Wednesday, July 6th. Home stadiums for these teams are Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Alabama Airborne), War Memorial Stadium (Arkansas Attack), and Virginia Beach Sportsplex (Virginia Armada).

Tickets for MLFB's Ohio Force will be found at ticketmaster.com. Games will be played at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Information about when you can purchase these tickets will be released next week.

Tickets to all league games will be available at mlfb.com.

"For months, MLFB fans have been asking us, where can I purchase game tickets?" stated MLFB COO Rick Nichols. "Well, today I'm thrilled to announce that fans of the Arkansas Attack, Alabama Airborne, and Virginia Armada will be able to purchase tickets at our website mlfb.com beginning July 6th at 9:00 am as well as at etix.com. Tickets for the Ohio Force will be available on our site or at ticketmaster.com. The official 'On Sale' date for these tickets will be released soon."

Etix Director of SalesTodd Pryor commented on the Etix and MLFB partnership saying, "At Etix, we worked with more than 5,000 venues, selling more than 50 million tickets in 80 countries last year, but we are always looking to expand our portfolio. That's why we are especially thrilled to be working with MLFB and this new and exciting endeavor."

MLFB COO Rick Nichols also provided insight into the league's early week game scheduling concept. "At MLFB, we want to give every one of our players, coaches, and staff the largest platform possible to showcase their talents and get to the next level. Early week scheduling allows us to attract more eyeballs and provide needed exposure for everyone."

Major League Football (MLFB) 2022 Schedule Includes:

Tuesday, August 9th Arkansas Attack @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, August 9th Ohio Force @ Alabama Airborne

Tuesday, August 16th Virginia Armada @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 16th Arkansas Attack @ Alabama Airborne

Monday, August 22th Virginia Armada @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 23th Alabama Airborne @ Ohio Force

Tuesday, August 30th Ohio Force @ Arkansas Attack

Tuesday, August 30th Alabama Airborne @ Virginia Armada

Tuesday, Sept. 6th Championship Game. Teams TBD.

Home Teams Bold and Italicized

About MLFB

Major League Football, Inc. (OTC symbol MLFB), headquartered in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, is a publicly traded company operating as a professional football league. Our mission is to provide personal and professional growth opportunities to players, coaches, trainers, and front office personnel. Then, through our original broadcasts, we provide those participants exposure to the NFL and other professional leagues so they can advance their careers.

Interested investors seeking to learn more about MLFB, please click here: Invest In MLFB.

About Etix

Etix is an international web-based ticketing service provider for the entertainment, travel and sports industries, and operates in 40 countries on four continents. Etix provides secure access control ticketing infrastructure solutions, ticket marketing services, and robust ecommerce fulfillment capabilities. Etix clients include venues, arenas, festivals, fairs, performing arts centers, and multi-use facilities.

Media Contact:
Bill Lyons
MLFB Chief Marketing Officer
media@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707261/Major-League-Football-MLFB-Announces-Partnership-with-Etix-for-Upcoming-2022-Season

Disclaimer

Major League Football Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
