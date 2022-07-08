Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Major League Football, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLFB   US5608141058

MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL, INC.

(MLFB)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-07-08 pm EDT
0.0227 USD   +2.25%
05:04pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : MLFB) Chief Operating Officer and Special Consultant Update
PU
07/01MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : MLFB) Announces Partnership with Etix for Upcoming 2022 Season
PU
05/10MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major League Football : MLFB) Chief Operating Officer and Special Consultant Update

07/08/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Major League Football (MLFB) Chief Operating Officer and Special Consultant UpdatePress Release | 07/08/2022

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) announced that Richard Nichols has resigned as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Steve Videtich, our Vice President of Team Interface, will assume the COO duties temporarily. With over 25 years in pro football, Steve brings a unique skill set to the Company as he has been a player, coach, and general manager. Mr. Videtich has experience at both the Team and League levels and understands the challenges of starting from scratch and growing a professional sports organization, including being the general manager of the Utah Blaze in the Arena League Football league.

"We appreciate the services provided by Rick Nichols as COO and will miss his professionalism and counsel tremendously," said CEO Frank Murtha. "We are confident that Steve Videtich will do very well in taking on the new temporary operations responsibilities. MLFB is committed to helping everyone grow in their positions, and this upward move for Steve just reinforces the importance that we place on being a developmental company."

Finally, we are pleased to announce that Tom Lewand, our Operations Special Consultant, will be assuming increased duties related to MLFB operations. Mr. Lewand is the former President of the Detroit Lions, Inc., Ford Field and Subsidiaries. Tom is a dynamic, team-based, results-oriented executive with a strong track record of performance in one of the world's top professional sports industries with experience in leadership of one of the hottest retail brands in the United States. "We are excited for the unique skill set and experience that Tom Lewand will be bringing to the table for MLFB as we move forward," said CEO Frank Murtha.

Media Contact:

Bill Lyons
MLFB Chief Marketing Officer
media@mlfb.com

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708073/Major-League-Football-MLFB-Chief-Operating-Officer-and-Special-Consultant-Update

Disclaimer

Major League Football Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 21:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL, INC.
05:04pMAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : MLFB) Chief Operating Officer and Special Consultant Update
PU
07/01MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : MLFB) Announces Partnership with Etix for Upcoming 2022 Season
PU
05/10MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/17MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/17Major League Football, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2021Major League Football, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
2021MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
2021MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation und..
AQ
2021MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,19 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,85 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 12,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Major League Football, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank J. Murtha President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. J. Coyne Director & Executive Vice President
Britt Jennings Director
William G. Lyons Chief Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOR LEAGUE FOOTBALL, INC.20.00%13
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-16.62%7 042
TUI AG-42.02%2 843
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-25.83%1 785
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-23.81%1 769
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-2.94%1 547