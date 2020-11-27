CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 novembre/November 2020) - Major Precious Metals Corp., trading symbol SIZE has requalified following a fundamental change review.

Major Precious Metals Corp. (the “Company”) is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc, copper and silver mineral properties/projects. The company holds one-hundred percent interest in the Skaergaard precious metal project (the “Skaergaard Project”), pursuant to a definitive purchase agreement entered into with Platina Resources Ltd. (the “Vendor”). The Skaergaard Project consists of two exploration licenses located on the east coast of Greenland: the Grouse Mountain Property in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia of 7 mineral claims.

Listing and disclosure documents are available on the issuers profile page.

_________________________________

Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE) s'est requalifié à la suite d'un examen de changement fondamental.

Major Precious Metals Corp. (la «Société») est une petite société minière et d'exploration canadienne opérant à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. La Société est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de ressources naturelles en mettant l'accent sur les propriétés / projets de zinc, de cuivre et d'argent. La société a actuellement un projet: la propriété Grouse Mountain dans le district minier d'Omineca, en Colombie-Britannique, avec 7 claims miniers.

Les documents de cotation et d'information sont disponibles sur la page de profil de l'émetteur.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter

le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com