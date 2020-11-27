Log in
MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(SIZE)
  Report
News 
All News

CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE)

11/27/2020 | 05:15pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 novembre/November 2020) - Major Precious Metals Corp., trading symbol SIZE has requalified following a fundamental change review.

Major Precious Metals Corp. (the “Company”) is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc, copper and silver mineral properties/projects. The company holds one-hundred percent interest in the Skaergaard precious metal project (the “Skaergaard Project”), pursuant to a definitive purchase agreement entered into with Platina Resources Ltd. (the “Vendor”). The Skaergaard Project consists of two exploration licenses located on the east coast of Greenland: the Grouse Mountain Property in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia of 7 mineral claims.

Listing and disclosure documents are available on the issuers profile page.

_________________________________

Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE) s'est requalifié à la suite d'un examen de changement fondamental.

Major Precious Metals Corp. (la «Société») est une petite société minière et d'exploration canadienne opérant à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique. La Société est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de ressources naturelles en mettant l'accent sur les propriétés / projets de zinc, de cuivre et d'argent. La société a actuellement un projet: la propriété Grouse Mountain dans le district minier d'Omineca, en Colombie-Britannique, avec 7 claims miniers.

Les documents de cotation et d'information sont disponibles sur la page de profil de l'émetteur.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter
le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,27 M -4,05 M -4,05 M
Net Debt 2019 0,07 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,35x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,1 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Ténière President & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Stewart Dumaresq Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Fred A. C. Tejada Independent Director
Stephen R. Stine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1,566.67%33
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION41.20%46 369
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.45%45 227
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.79.42%34 201
ANTOFAGASTA PLC32.58%15 976
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.7.78%14 098
