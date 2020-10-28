Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Major Precious Metals Corp.    SIZE   CA5608291038

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(SIZE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : APPOINTS PROJECT MANAGER FOR SKAERGAARD PROJECT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

October 7, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Major Precious Metals Corp. ('Major Precious Metals' or the 'Company') (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James (Jim) Sparling, MBA, P.Geo. as Project Manager for the Skaergaard Project ('Skaergaard').

Mr. Sparling is a professional geologist (P.Geo.) with a B.Sc. Advanced Geology degree (1984) from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA (2003) from the Royal Roads University School of Business. He has over 30 years of experience in exploration management and surface and underground mining operations, including broad-based experience in base metals, gold and nickel exploration. Mr. Sparling worked as a Geophysical Crew Chief, Project Geologist, and Senior Exploration Geologist with HudBay Minerals Inc. ('Hudbay') from 1994 to 2003 and from 2009 to 2011. He was part of the Hudbay exploration team that discovered four economic mineral deposits that were eventually placed into production including the 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba that is still operating. These significant discoveries resulted in the Hudbay team being awarded the prestigious PDAC Bill Dennis Award for Canadian Discovery and Prospecting Success in 2001.

Prior to joining Major Precious Metals, Mr. Sparling also worked in various senior management roles for a number of Vancouver-based mining companies, including most recently as a Project Manager for North American Nickel Inc. on their Maniitsoq Property in western Greenland. For six exploration seasons (2013-2018) he managed or co-managed the deployment of C$62 million in exploration capital, including 51,345 metres of drilling with borehole EM and surface pulse EM programs along with major geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling programs.

Paul Ténière, President and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, 'We are very pleased to have someone of Jim's calibre and experience join our team as his strong expertise in exploration management and logistics in Greenland will be crucial in successfully implementing and completing our planned exploration and drilling programs at Skaergaard in 2021. Initial logistics planning for these exploration programs including a field camp upgrade is now underway under Jim's management.'

The closing of the Skaergaard acquisition still remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') with a final decision expected shortly. Major Precious Metals also continues to work with RPA on the completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: (604) 687-2038

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol 'SIZE.' Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com. 4

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This press release may include 'forward-looking information' (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation). Forward-looking information is based on certain expectations and assumptions made by Major Precious Metals, including future plans for the exploration and development of mineral properties. Although Major Precious Metals believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the company cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Major Precious Metals disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

Major Precious Metals Corp. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 16:34:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
02:01aMAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Closes Acquisition of Greenland Skaergaard Precious Meta..
AQ
10/07MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Appoints Project Manager For Skaergaard Project
AQ
09/28MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Completes skaergaard site visit
PU
09/28MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Greenland government approves transfer of skaergaard lic..
PU
09/21MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Completes Skaergaard Site Visit
AQ
08/27MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : RETAINS RPA – SLR CONSULTING FOR A MINERAL RESOURC..
PU
08/27MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : Provides update on acquisition of skaergaard palladium a..
PU
08/07MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - SIZE
AQ
07/27MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - SIZE
AQ
07/15MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : IIROC Trade Resumption - SIZE
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,27 M -3,96 M -3,96 M
Net Debt 2019 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,35x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 23,9 M 23,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Major Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Ténière President & Chief Executive Officer
Joel Stewart Dumaresq Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Fred A. C. Tejada Independent Director
Stephen R. Stine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1,633.33%24
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.29%40 161
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-18.72%39 292
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.35.06%25 733
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.00%13 352
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED2.41%12 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group