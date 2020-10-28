MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : APPOINTS PROJECT MANAGER FOR SKAERGAARD PROJECT

October 7, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Major Precious Metals Corp. ('Major Precious Metals' or the 'Company') (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. James (Jim) Sparling, MBA, P.Geo. as Project Manager for the Skaergaard Project ('Skaergaard').

Mr. Sparling is a professional geologist (P.Geo.) with a B.Sc. Advanced Geology degree (1984) from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA (2003) from the Royal Roads University School of Business. He has over 30 years of experience in exploration management and surface and underground mining operations, including broad-based experience in base metals, gold and nickel exploration. Mr. Sparling worked as a Geophysical Crew Chief, Project Geologist, and Senior Exploration Geologist with HudBay Minerals Inc. ('Hudbay') from 1994 to 2003 and from 2009 to 2011. He was part of the Hudbay exploration team that discovered four economic mineral deposits that were eventually placed into production including the 777 mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba that is still operating. These significant discoveries resulted in the Hudbay team being awarded the prestigious PDAC Bill Dennis Award for Canadian Discovery and Prospecting Success in 2001.

Prior to joining Major Precious Metals, Mr. Sparling also worked in various senior management roles for a number of Vancouver-based mining companies, including most recently as a Project Manager for North American Nickel Inc. on their Maniitsoq Property in western Greenland. For six exploration seasons (2013-2018) he managed or co-managed the deployment of C$62 million in exploration capital, including 51,345 metres of drilling with borehole EM and surface pulse EM programs along with major geological mapping, prospecting, and sampling programs.

Paul Ténière, President and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, 'We are very pleased to have someone of Jim's calibre and experience join our team as his strong expertise in exploration management and logistics in Greenland will be crucial in successfully implementing and completing our planned exploration and drilling programs at Skaergaard in 2021. Initial logistics planning for these exploration programs including a field camp upgrade is now underway under Jim's management.'

The closing of the Skaergaard acquisition still remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE') with a final decision expected shortly. Major Precious Metals also continues to work with RPA on the completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Skaergaard Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Paul Ténière, P.Geo., President & CEO of Major Precious Metals Corp, who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.