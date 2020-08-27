MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS : RETAINS RPA – SLR CONSULTING FOR A MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT ON THE SKAERGAARD PRECIOUS METALS PROJECT

August 21, 2020 - Vancouver, BC - Major Precious Metals Corp. ('Major Precious Metals' or the 'Company') (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce it has retained RPA Inc. ('RPA') to complete a Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') and National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') technical report for the Skaergaard Precious Metals Project ('Skaergaard' or the 'Project') located in eastern Greenland. The RPA team includes geological, mining, and metallurgical consultants who have provided expertise and advice on every continent to clients in the mining industry for more than 35 years. RPA is now a part of SLR Consulting Limited, a global environmental and advisory solutions firm.

Project Details and Site Visit

RPA will be managing this work from both its London, UK and Toronto, Canada offices. A property site visit is planned for the second week of September to meet personal inspection requirements under NI 43-101. The Skaergaard site visit team will include an RPA geologist and mining engineer and include a property flyover and ground reconnaissance in anticipation of the 2021 exploration program. The RPA team will also review and check sample historical drill core from the Project located at a core storage facility in Iceland. Interval sampling will be carried out for titanium, vanadium and gallium, among other elements that could potentially contribute positively to the value and economics of the Project as part of an expanded dataset for a Preliminary Economic Assessment ('PEA').

RPA plans to complete the MRE for the Skaergaard Project by this fall and then commence work on a PEA based on the 2020 MRE. The RPA team has significant experience with the Project including an October 2005 historical resource estimate (refer to July 10, 2020 news release) and a member of the RPA team worked on the Project for a former consulting company and visited Skaergaard in 2011.

Paul Ténière, President and CEO of Major Precious Metals commented, 'We are very excited to be working with RPA, a highly reputable and experienced mining consulting company whose history with and knowledge of the Project will aid in the resource estimation for Skaergaard. We look forward to their results and recommendations for exploration and development of the Project.'

Skaergaard Acquisition Update

The application for the two exploration license transfers has been reviewed by the Greenland Department of Mineral Resources and submitted to the Minister for final approval with a decision expected in the coming days.