VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (the “Company”), announces the resignations of Anthony J. Williams as CEO, Chairman and a Director of the Company effective August 7, 2023, Joel Dumaresq as CEO and a Director of the Company effective September 6, 2023, Fred Tejada as a Director effective September 7, 2023, James Henning as a Director effective March 23, 2023 and Stephen Stine as a Directors effective September 10, 2023.



On September 7, 2023, David DesLauriers was appointed as Interim CEO, Interim CFO, Chairman and a Director of the Company. Jason Hawkins was appointed as a Director on September 7, 2023 and Troy Grant was appointed as a Director effective September 10, 2023.

For more information contact:

David DesLauriers

Director and Interim CEO

Suite 810 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: 604-687-2038

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian mining company advancing exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, which contains one of the world's largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.