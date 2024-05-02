Major Precious Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining company. The Company is focused on the exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland. The Skaergaard Project is located in in the central portion of the eastern Greenland, which contains palladium and gold deposits outside the platinum group metal (PGM) producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Skaergaard Project consists of three mineral exploration licenses, namely MEL 2007-01, MEL 2012-25 and MEL 2021-10, in eastern Greenland, which is located approximately 450 kilometers west of Iceland.