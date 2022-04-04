Major Precious Metals Provides Update to Skaergaard Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (NEO: SIZE | OTC: SIZYF | FRANKFURT: 3EZ), a Canadian mining company advancing exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, the subject of a NI 43-101 Report filed on SEDAR on May 25, 2021 (the “Report”), provides an update to the Skaergaard project.



Shareholders referring to this Report will note that already some 4 million ounces of palladium and 1 million ounces of gold has been outlined as Indicated Resources and close to a further 10 million ounces of palladium and 4 million ounces of gold outlined in the Inferred Resource category all independently assessed and modelled at precious metal prices, well below today’s values.

“This clearly indicates that Skaergaard is a significant and important global resource,” stated the Company’s CEO, Tony Williams.

To support the conclusions in the Report and to potentially expand the resources as previously reported in the Company’s press releases of August 26, and September 17, 2021 and January 6, 2022, over 11,000 new core and channel samples have been collected at the Skaergaard Project and delivered to the ALS Global Laboratory at Loughrea, Ireland for analysis.

“This analysis process is ongoing and although reporting of results has been somewhat delayed largely due to Covid related issues,” said Tony Williams, “we expect to report initial results soon and anticipate all assaying will be completed by mid-May 2022. The interpretation of these results will clarify the next steps needed for potential economic extraction of the Skaergaard Resources.”

The Company owns 100% of this large palladium rich resource located at Skaergaard, on the east coast of Greenland. Greenland is a safe, mining friendly jurisdiction. The deposit also contains other potentially recoverable critical metals as well as having a significant gold content as set out in the Report.

The geopolitical importance of identifying a secure supply of critical metals such as palladium has only been re-emphasized by the recent conflict in Ukraine involving Russia. Russia currently accounts for around 40% of the worlds mined palladium.

“We look forward to informing Shareholders in due course as results emerge,” concluded Tony Williams.

The Company also announces the resignation of Paul Teniere as President of the Company. "We take this opportunity to thank Paul for this service to the Company, stated Tony Williams “and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours”.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian mining company advancing exploration of its flagship Skaergaard Project in eastern Greenland, which contains one of the world's largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa.

