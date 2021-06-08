Major Precious Metals Reports on Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (“Major Precious Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it held its special meeting on June 7, 2021. The Company reports that shareholders approved the Company’s Shareholder Rights Plan (see the Company’s news release dated April 27, 2021).



On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Anthony (Tony) Williams

Chairman and CEO

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: 1-877-475-0963

info@majorprecious.com

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol “SIZE”. The Company’s flagship project is the Skaergaard Project in Greenland containing one of the largest palladium and gold deposits outside the major PGM producing areas of Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard Project along the Mine Development Cycle and has recently initiated a further major work program of drilling and economic evaluation.

Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

