Press Release

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.

Co-optation of new members to the Supervisory Board

Luxembourg, November 8, 2023 : Today, the supervisory board (the “Supervisory Board”) of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Majorel” or the “Company”) (ISIN LU2382956378) (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) co-opted Ms. Sonia Cheurfa, Ms. Cécile Falchier, Mr. Benoit Gabelle, Mr. Olivier Rigaudy and Mr. Bhupender Singh as new class A members to the Supervisory Board, effective as of 8 November 2023.

During its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board acknowledged that, following the acquisition of control by Teleperformance SE (“TP”) over the Company following the voluntary cash and share offer by TP for all shares in Majorel effective on 8 November 2023 (the “Takeover”), the five Class A members of the Supervisory Board appointed out of the list of candidates proposed by Bertelsmann Luxembourg S.à r.l. (“Bertelsmann”), namely Mr. Rolf Hellermann, Ms. Anne Marie Magis, Mr. Matthias Moeller, Ms. Maud de Vries and Ms. Bettina Wulf, tendered their resignations as members of the Supervisory Board effective as of 8 November 2023, as previously announced.

In this context, Bertelsmann has waived its nomination right granted pursuant to the Company’s articles of association in respect of the replacement of the resigning Supervisory Board members. TP has proposed the new candidates as set out above for election by co-optation.

The appointment of the new Supervisory Board members by co-optation takes place pursuant to Article 20.11 of the articles of association of the Company and is effective until the next general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Biographies of the new Supervisory Board members will be available at the following link: https://ir.majorel.com/websites/majorel/English/400/corporate-governance.html

