MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel and Sitel Group® discontinue discussions on potential merger
EQ
Majorel Group Luxembourg Buys Spain's Findasense Global
MT
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel acquires Findasense, expanding its CX transformation services
EQ
Call centre operator Majorel breaks off talks over takeover by Sitel Group

09/19/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Call center operator Majorel on Monday said it had halted talks over its takeover by privately-held IT services company Sitel Group.

"Alignment could not be reached on the final structure of the transaction against the background of the current macro environment," Majorel said.

Sitel in June said it had reached a preliminary agreement to buy Majorel in a cash and shares deal that would include a 440 million euro ($440.9 million) cash payout to Majorel shareholders.

Both companies operate call centres and are based in Luxembourg. Majorel is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

The new company would have been 44.9% owned by Sitel's majority shareholder the Mulliez family, with two 17.3% stakes held by Majorel shareholders Bertelsmann Luxembourg S.a.r.l and Saham respectively.

The companies in June said their revenues together would add up to around 5.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9979 euro)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer' editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 975 M 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net income 2022 160 M 161 M 161 M
Net cash 2022 24,3 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 2 050 M 2 052 M 2 052 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Mackenbrock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otmane Serraj CFO, Director, CIO & Chief Shared Services Officer
Moulay M'hamed Elalamy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Decaestecker Chief Operating Officer & Regional CEO-Middle East
Laureen Kouassi-Olsson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.-24.50%2 110
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.76%41 260
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.99%17 175
EDENRED SE24.43%12 608
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.35%11 063
LG CORP.-0.12%9 268