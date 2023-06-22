EQS-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/AGM/EGM

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Annual General Meeting



22.06.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Luxembourg, June 22, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (“Majorel”, the ‘’Company”), a global customer experience (CX) leader, held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) today.

The AGM approved by a large majority the statutory and consolidated accounts as at December 31, 2022 and all proposed resolutions, including the proposed dividend of € 0.68 per share. The dividend will be payable from July 18, 2023 (ex-date June 26, 2023).

The AGM was held physically at the Hotel Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg, and shareholders were also offered the possibility to join the meeting via broadcast.

The details of the voting results can be found here. The audio recording and the minutes of the AGM will soon be made available here.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We’re a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, we’ve seen it all, so we’re able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000+ team members; 70+ languages; 45 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

