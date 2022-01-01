Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Leading Independent Nearshore Customer Experience Provider In Turkey Becomes Part Of Majorel

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Acquisition

Luxembourg, January 1st, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) ("Majorel", the ''Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, announces that it has closed the acquisition of Mayen Telekomünikasyon Hizmetleri A.?.("Mayen"), one of Turkey's leading independent nearshore CX providers, following clearance by the Turkish Competition Board. Mayen becomes part of Majorel as of today, January 1st, 2022.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "This acquisition further consolidates our already leading position in EMEA and further extends our global footprint. It also allows us to offer expanded services to our international clients - especially in the Global Internet vertical."

The acquisition is fully aligned with Majorel's stated growth strategy of further geographic expansion. This deal extends the company's already strong nearshore delivery capabilities for the EMEA market, and German speaking region in particular.

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries1 across five continents, with more than 66,800 team members and 60 languages[1], allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. www.majorel.com

CONTACT

Investor Relations: Insa Calsow , EVP, Investor Relations. ir@majorel.com



Media Relations: Andrew Slater, SVP, Global Marketing & Communications. media@majorel.com

