Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Selected to Represent CX Industry at China International Import Expo

12/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel Selected to Represent CX Industry at China International Import Expo

20.12.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Majorel Selected to Represent CX Industry at China International Import Expo


Luxembourg, December 20, 2021 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, was selected by the Chinese government to represent the CX industry at the 4th annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) recently held in Shanghai.

Kevin Xu, Regional CEO, Segment China and East Asia said, "We are extremely proud to be selected by the Chinese government as the only provider to represent the CX industry at CIIE. This honor recognizes our leading position in the market for end-to-end CX solutions, established over 20 years in China, and the expertise of our team members in helping our clients to embrace the new digital paradigm.

China's rapid digitalization is significantly increasing consumer demand for new, seamless digital experiences. Majorel is ideally positioned to support its clients to meet this challenge with its strong business processes, analytics capabilities and proprietary digital solutions. We are looking forward to working in collaboration with both our global and local clients to innovate for the future."

Majorel's presence in China has been built over 20 years and the company currently has locations in nine cities serving both its global and local client base with end-to-end CX solutions. The local team has particular expertise in Tech & Expert Services - using digital tech to take CX to the next level - and has pioneered proprietary digital solutions for Digital Consumer Engagement as a part of Majorel's global CX portfolio.

This year's Expo was even larger than in previous years with more than 2,900 enterprises from 127 countries and regions. Furthermore, more than 80 percent of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading companies returned from last year. The rapid development of digitalization in China has significantly increased and changed consumer demand. Therefore, CIIE offers an excellent platform for promoting global trade and the exchange of ideas on innovation and especially on the digitalization of businesses.

ABOUT MAJOREL
We design, build, and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 31 countries across five continents, with more than 66,800 team members and 60 languages[1], allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. www.majorel.com

MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT
Andrew Slater, SVP,
Global Marketing & Communications,
media@majorel.com

[1] At September 30, 2021.


20.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
L-1543 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: insa.calsow@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1259715

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1259715  20.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1259715&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
12/09MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel Named ''Best European Contact Center' at the Euro..
EQ
12/08MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel Wins Three Customer Relationship Excellence Awards
EQ
12/02Majorel Group Luxembourg Opens First Site In Croatia
MT
12/02MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel Enters Croatia and Further Extends Nearshore Capab..
EQ
12/02Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Enters Croatia and Further Extends Nearshore Capabilities
CI
11/22Majorel To Buy 80% Stake In Turkish Customer Experience Services Group
MT
11/22MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel Agrees to Acquire Leading Independent Nearshore C..
EQ
11/22Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. signed a contract to acquire 80% stake in Mayen Telekomun..
CI
11/04MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Trading Update for Q3/9M 2021
EQ
11/04Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Provides Revenues Guidance for the Year Ending December 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 745 M 1 963 M 1 963 M
Net income 2021 54,2 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
Net Debt 2021 60,5 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,4x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 2 676 M 3 017 M 3 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 63 857
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Duration : Period :
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,76 €
Average target price 38,00 €
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Mackenbrock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otmane Serraj Chief Financial Officer & Director
Moulay M'hamed Elalamy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Decaestecker Chief Operating Officer
Pim Berendsen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.0.00%3 017
CINTAS CORPORATION24.06%45 345
TELEPERFORMANCE SE37.71%24 741
BUREAU VERITAS SA29.27%14 331
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-1.81%11 856
EDENRED SE-14.67%11 124