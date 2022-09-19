Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-19 am EDT
20.50 EUR   -2.61%
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel and Sitel Group® discontinue discussions on potential merger

09/19/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Merger/Merger
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel and Sitel Group® discontinue discussions on potential merger

19-Sep-2022 / 19:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

 Majorel and Sitel Group® discontinue discussions on potential merger

Luxembourg, 19 September, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Majorel”), a leading global provider of next generation end-to-end customer experience (“CX”) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, listed on Euronext Amsterdam (Bloomberg Code: MAJ:NA / Reuters Code: MAJ.AS), today announces that it has, together with its major shareholders Bertelsmann Luxembourg S.à r.l. (“Bertelsmann”), Saham Customer Relationship Investment S.à r.l. Limited and Saham Outsourcing Luxembourg S.à r.l. (together “Saham”), discontinued discussions with Sitel Group S.A. (“Sitel”) and Sitel’s majority shareholder, the Mulliez family, regarding a potential merger between Majorel and Sitel.

The decision follows intensive efforts to consummate the deal but, despite completed due diligence and validated synergies between the two companies, alignment could not be reached on the final structure of the transaction against the background of the current macro environment.

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel, comments on today’s announcement: “Majorel’s deep CX know-how, passionate team members globally, operational excellence and strong financial position is the basis to be a trusted long-term partner for many of the world’s most respected brands. We look ahead with confidence, backed by our solid balance sheet, positive net cash position, strong half-year results, and increased guidance for the full year. We will continue to build on our momentum to deliver positive outcomes for our clients, our team members, our shareholders and the local communities where we operate.”

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world’s most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 44 countries across five continents, with more than 78,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the ‘Majorel difference’ to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

CONTACT

Investor Relations 
Michèle Negen
SVP, Investor Relations
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
SVP, Global Marketing & Communications
media@majorel.com


DISCLAIMER

This announcement is released by Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Company”) and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). This announcement is made for the purposes of MAR and pursuant to Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055.

All financials are based on unaudited and non-reviewed management reporting. It does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate the Company and/or its financial position. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s present expectations of future events and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of our Prospectus, available at https://www.bourse.lu/issuer/MajorelGroupSA/105258. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.

 

19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: michele.negen@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1445651

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1445651  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 975 M 1 979 M 1 979 M
Net income 2022 160 M 161 M 161 M
Net cash 2022 24,3 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,89%
Capitalization 2 105 M 2 107 M 2 110 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 20,1%
Chart MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Duration : Period :
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,05 €
Average target price 36,10 €
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Mackenbrock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otmane Serraj CFO, Director, CIO & Chief Shared Services Officer
Moulay M'hamed Elalamy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Decaestecker Chief Operating Officer & Regional CEO-Middle East
Laureen Kouassi-Olsson Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.-24.50%2 110
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.76%41 260
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-25.99%17 175
EDENRED SE24.43%12 608
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.35%11 063
LG CORP.-0.12%9 268