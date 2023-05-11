EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend for 2022 of EUR 0.68 per share



11-May-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.



Majorel announces proposed dividend for 2022of EUR 0.68 per share

Luxembourg, May 11, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (“Majorel”, the ‘’Company”), a global customer experience (CX) leader, today announces its proposed dividend for 2022.

The Company proposes a 2022 dividend payment of EUR 0.68 per share, subject to shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM, which is scheduled for 14:00 CEST on June 22, 2023, will be held in a hybrid manner at the Hotel Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg. More information on how to attend and all documentation relating to the AGM will be announced in due course.

If the dividend proposal is accepted at the Annual General Meeting, the intended dividend 2022 schedule will be as follows:

Ex-Date 26 June 2023

Record date 27 June 2023

Payment Date 18 July 2023

Dividends are paid in Euros. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied on the gross dividend amounts. In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg withholding tax at source, an “Informative Memorandum” describing the procedure is available here.

For Majorel shares held via Euroclear Nederland, ABN AMRO is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Majorel. Shareholders should make the decision to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.



