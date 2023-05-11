Advanced search
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend for 2022 of EUR 0.68 per share

05/11/2023 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend for 2022 of EUR 0.68 per share

11-May-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
 

Majorel announces proposed dividend for 2022of EUR 0.68 per share

Luxembourg, May 11, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (“Majorel”, the ‘’Company”), a global customer experience (CX) leader, today announces its proposed dividend for 2022.

The Company proposes a 2022 dividend payment of EUR 0.68 per share, subject to shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM, which is scheduled for 14:00 CEST on June 22, 2023, will be held in a hybrid manner at the Hotel Novotel Luxembourg Kirchberg, 6 Rue du Fort Niedergrünewald, L-2226 Luxembourg. More information on how to attend and all documentation relating to the AGM will be announced in due course.

If the dividend proposal is accepted at the Annual General Meeting, the intended dividend 2022 schedule will be as follows:

Ex-Date                                 26 June 2023
Record date                          27 June 2023
Payment Date                      18 July 2023

Dividends are paid in Euros. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied on the gross dividend amounts. In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg withholding tax at source, an “Informative Memorandum” describing the procedure is available here.

For Majorel shares held via Euroclear Nederland, ABN AMRO is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Majorel. Shareholders should make the decision to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.


ABOUT MAJOREL

We’re a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, we’ve seen it all, so we’re able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000+ team members; 70+ languages; 45 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com


CONTACT

Investor Relations
Michèle Negen
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
media@majorel.com


DISCLAIMER

This announcement is released by Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Company”) and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). This announcement is made for the purposes of MAR and pursuant to Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055.

 



End of Inside Information

11-May-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: michele.negen@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1629955

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1629955  11-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1629955&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
