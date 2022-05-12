Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/12 03:10:06 am EDT
26.05 EUR   -0.57%
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A. : Majorel reports strong top line growth for Q1 of +18%, continued progress of successful strategy execution
EQ
05/05Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Re-Confirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Fiscal Year 2022
CI
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.32 per share

05/12/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Dividend/Dividend
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.32 per share

12-May-2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

News Release

Majorel announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.32 per share

Luxembourg, May 12, 2022: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (?Majorel? or the ??Company?), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announces its proposed dividend for 2021.

The Company proposes a dividend payment of EUR 0.32 per share, in line with analyst expectations, subject to shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on June 20, 2022, that will be held virtually.

If the dividend proposal is accepted at the Annual General Meeting, the payment schedule will be as shown in the table below:

Ex-Dividend date June 22, 2022
Record date June 23, 2022
Payment date July 15, 2022
 

Dividends are paid in Euros. A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied on the gross dividend amounts. In order to benefit from exemption of Luxembourg withholding tax at source, an ?Informative Memorandum? describing the procedure is available here.

For Majorel shares held via Euroclear Nederland, ABN AMRO is offering a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Shareholders have the opportunity to reinvest their net dividend in ordinary shares of Majorel. Shareholders should make the decision to participate in the DRIP via their own bank, broker, custodian or financial institution.


FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE)

Capital Markets Day, London June 9, 2022

Annual General Meeting (virtual) June 20, 2022

H1 2022 Results August 30, 2022

Q3/9M Trading Update November 3, 2022

ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world?s most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 36 countries across five continents, with more than 73,000 team members[1] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the ?Majorel difference? to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

CONTACT

Investor Relations
Insa Calsow
EVP, Investor Relations
ir@majorel.com

Investor Relations
Michèle Negen
SVP, Investor Relations
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
SVP, Global Marketing & Communications
media@majorel.com

DISCLAIMER
This announcement is released by Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (?Company?) and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). This announcement is made for the purposes of MAR and pursuant to Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055.

[1] As of March 31, 2022.

12-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
18, boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: insa.calsow@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1350305

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1350305  12-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1350305&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
