  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
  News
  Summary
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX)

03/09/2022 | 11:33am EST
DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX)

09.03.2022 / 17:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release
 

Majorel to be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX)

Luxembourg, March 9, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel'' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index on Euronext Amsterdam (AScX) as of March 21, 2022.

Following Euronext's annual index review, it announced on March 8, 2022 that Majorel will be included in the AScX which is part of the Euronext AEX-index family. The Euronext AEX-index family consists of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices and is made up of the 75 highest ranking shares listed in Amsterdam in terms of free float capitalization.

Otmane Serraj, CFSO (Chief Financial and Shared Services Officer) of Majorel, said: "We're delighted that Euronext Amsterdam has selected Majorel to be included in the AScX. This is the next step in our journey as a stock listed company, and increases our visibility with key investors."


ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive East-to-West global footprint in 35 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

Following a private placement, in which shares of Majorel were offered to institutional investors, Majorel's shares were listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on September 24, 2021.

CONTACT

Investor Relations 
Insa Calsow 
EVP, Investor Relations 
ir@majorel.com

Media Relations
Andrew Slater
SVP, Global Marketing & Communications
media@majorel.com  

[1] As of February 28, 2022.
[2] As of December 31, 2021.


09.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
L-1543 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 42 142 56 11
E-mail: insa.calsow@majorel.com
Internet: www.majorel.com
ISIN: LU2382956378
WKN: A3C3EP
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
EQS News ID: 1298823

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1298823  09.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298823&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 742 M 1 897 M 1 897 M
Net income 2021 54,2 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2021 60,4 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 2 478 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 63 857
Free-Float -
Chart MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Duration : Period :
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,78 €
Average target price 37,33 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Mackenbrock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otmane Serraj Chief Financial Officer & Director
Moulay M'hamed Elalamy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Decaestecker Chief Operating Officer
Pim Berendsen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.-11.12%2 698
CINTAS CORPORATION-17.07%38 123
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-23.75%19 117
BUREAU VERITAS SA-19.77%11 527
EDENRED SE-6.53%10 288
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION7.55%9 986