  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:42:03 2023-02-22 am EST
22.80 EUR   -0.87%
02:02aMajorel Group Luxembourg S.a. : Majorel exceeds its guidance for FY 2022, with like-for-like net revenue growth of +19%
EQ
2022Majorel Luxembourg S A : launches X as a platform for CX transformation services
PU
2022Majorel Group Luxembourg Closes IST Networks Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Majorel Luxembourg S A : FY 2022 Trading Update Presentation

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
FY 2022 Trading Update Preliminary Topline Results

February 22, 2023

1

Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: Please read the following before continuing. Failure to comply with the following restrictions may, between others, constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

This presentation ("Presentation") is released by Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (the "Company" or "Majorel") and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).

The Company's financial information presented in this Presentation has been derived from the management accounts of the Company, and is not presented in accordance with IFRS. Such financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Majorel's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. This financial information is subject to updating, revision, amendment, verification, correction, completion and change without notice. It does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate the Company or the Majorel group and/or its financial position The information does not constitute a recommendation regarding any loans or securities of the Company.

In providing access to this Presentation, neither the Company nor any other person undertakes any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information or to update the information as part of this Presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by the Company or any other person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained therein or any other statement made or purported to be made in connection with the Company or any of the Company's respective affiliates, for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to any investment considerations. In addition, no duty of care or otherwise is owed by the Company or any of the Company's respective affiliates to recipients of the information within this Presentation or any other person in relation to the information.

This Presentation (and oral statements regarding the subjects of this Presentation) include(s) forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this Presentation, including statements regarding the Company's future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and its objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent management's opinions, expectations, assumptions, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. Forward looking statements are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target" "will," "would" and/or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are based largely on Majorel's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Majorel believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond Majorel's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Majorel's Prospectus, available at https://www.bourse.lu/issuer/MajorelGroupSA/105258. Majorel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements.

Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Company's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on Majorel's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this Presentation may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Majorel cautions you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and Majorel qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this Presentation are made only as of the date hereof. Although Majorel believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Neither Majorel nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Moreover, neither Majorel nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation or otherwise. You should read this Presentation with the understanding that Majorel's actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may materially differ from what Majorel expects.

This Presentation does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities described in this Presentation in the United States. In particular, any securities referred to in this Presentation have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

2

Today's agenda

INTRODUCTION AND HIGHLIGHTS

1 FY 2022 TRADING UPDATE

3

OUR VALUES

Creativity

Excellence

OUR MISSION

We create amazing customer experiences

that people value and we are proud of. By combining talent, process, data and technology we deliver real impact for our partners

We are driven to go further

Respect

1 We are a trusted long-term partner for rich end-to-end CX

Clients

Global Internet

Other verticals(1)

BFSI(2)

Auto

CPG(3) Utilities

end-to-end

Customer Interaction

Business

Tech &

Services

Process Services

Expert Services

Global partner of choice

Leader for Content Services,

Majorel X

for digital-native companies

Trust & Safety

Digital consumer engagement

MajUp for startups

Portfolio of vertical

Long-term partner for industry leaders and

digital solutions

digital disruptors in integrated end-to-end services

Leverage

Delivery model

Talent

Domain expertise | Next generation technology | Global platform

Majorel Anywhere | Multilingual hubs | Global and regional

Learning and development | Diversity, equity and inclusion | Wellness and resiliency

5

1. Selected verticals. 2. Banking, financial services, and insurance. 3. Consumer packaged goods.

Disclaimer

Majorel Group Luxembourg SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 034 M 2 170 M 2 170 M
Net income 2022 164 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2022 17,4 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 2 300 M 2 454 M 2 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 20,1%
