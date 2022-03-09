Log in
    MAJ   LU2382956378

MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.

(MAJ)
  Report
Majorel Luxembourg S A : How Successful Customer Communication Ensures an Optimal Customer Experience in fast-changing Times

03/09/2022
Fara Haron
Regional CEO, North America, Ireland, South East Asia, United Kingdom, Kenya & India,
EVP Global Clients, Segment Head Global English, Middle East & South East Asia (GEMS)

Could you give us a snapshot overview of the portfolio of services that Majorel offers because, as I've been through it, there's an awful lot there. What does the portfolio look like?

The first focus is on customer interaction and that's really the entire lifecycle of a customer. When you first acquire a customer, retain one, sell to one, or just maintain that connection - we use a lot of customer insights that we get from talking to you.

We really look at the entire customer lifecycle as one of the key things that we do. Then we look at our business processes. We do a lot of work in the content services space and content moderation. We work with companies that are advertising online and decipher all the data to figure out what keywords are useful for them.

We also look through sensitive material making sure that stays safe - a lot of different policies and things that take place as well. We're big in that sector. I mentioned we do a lot of consulting services on how to improve your customer experience.

In China, we have quite a large marketing services component. They use a lot of different technology that we use, let's say in North America. We have a very unique proposition in China where we're doing a lot of e-commerce support, looking at branding and marketing for international brands, but only for the Chinese market. Our global reach really allows us to maintain a global consistency, but having a real local flavor for all the customers that we're supporting.

Disclaimer

Majorel Group Luxembourg SA published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 742 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net income 2021 54,2 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2021 60,4 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,9x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 2 478 M 2 745 M 2 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 63 857
Free-Float -
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,78 €
Average target price 37,33 €
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Mackenbrock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Otmane Serraj Chief Financial Officer & Director
Moulay M'hamed Elalamy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dominique Decaestecker Chief Operating Officer
Pim Berendsen Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAJOREL GROUP LUXEMBOURG S.A.-11.12%2 698
CINTAS CORPORATION-17.07%38 123
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-23.75%19 117
BUREAU VERITAS SA-19.77%11 527
EDENRED SE-6.53%10 288
CONCENTRIX CORPORATION7.55%9 986