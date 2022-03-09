Majorel Luxembourg S A : How Successful Customer Communication Ensures an Optimal Customer Experience in fast-changing Times

Fara Haron

Regional CEO, North America, Ireland, South East Asia, United Kingdom, Kenya & India,

EVP Global Clients, Segment Head Global English, Middle East & South East Asia (GEMS)

Could you give us a snapshot overview of the portfolio of services that Majorel offers because, as I've been through it, there's an awful lot there. What does the portfolio look like?

The first focus is on customer interaction and that's really the entire lifecycle of a customer. When you first acquire a customer, retain one, sell to one, or just maintain that connection - we use a lot of customer insights that we get from talking to you.

We really look at the entire customer lifecycle as one of the key things that we do. Then we look at our business processes. We do a lot of work in the content services space and content moderation. We work with companies that are advertising online and decipher all the data to figure out what keywords are useful for them.

We also look through sensitive material making sure that stays safe - a lot of different policies and things that take place as well. We're big in that sector. I mentioned we do a lot of consulting services on how to improve your customer experience.

In China, we have quite a large marketing services component. They use a lot of different technology that we use, let's say in North America. We have a very unique proposition in China where we're doing a lot of e-commerce support, looking at branding and marketing for international brands, but only for the Chinese market. Our global reach really allows us to maintain a global consistency, but having a real local flavor for all the customers that we're supporting.