21.06.2024 09:26:32 (local time)

Company: Mak AD-Gabrovo (MAK)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Mak AD dated 20 June 2024 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2023:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 6.99247

- Dividend payout starting date: 20 August 2024

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB DSK Bank

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 04 July 2024 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder shall be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 02 July 2024 (Ex-Dividend Date: 03 July 2024).

