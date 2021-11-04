Log in
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
Announce the important resolutions passed in the Company's Board Meeting on November 4th 2021

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:14:36
Subject 
 Announce the important resolutions passed in the
Company��s Board Meeting on November 4th 2021
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/04
2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The Company announced its consolidated financial statements and
report for the third quarter 2021: for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2021,
the consolidated revenue was NT$21,234,202 thousand, consolidated net income
(attributable to owners of parent) amounted to NT$1,984,883 thousand, and
earnings after tax per share was NT$8.43.
(2)Approved the amendment to the Internal Control System of the Company.

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 28 754 M 1 032 M 1 032 M
Net income 2021 2 598 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net cash 2021 1 728 M 62,0 M 62,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 54 176 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 224,00 TWD
Average target price 284,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Li Ping Chou Chairman & General Manager
Yu Tsen Wen Senior Assistant VP-Finance & Accounting
Yue Hui Su Independent Director
Ling Yi Chung Independent Director
Ssu Feng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.16.97%1 945
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE33.59%398 232
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.34.32%60 685
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED63.79%29 285
V.F. CORPORATION-12.90%29 208
MONCLER S.P.A.27.00%19 883