Announce the important resolutions passed in the Company's Board Meeting on November 4th 2021

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2021/11/04
2021/11/04
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/04
2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
(1)The Company announced its consolidated financial statements and
report for the third quarter 2021: for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2021,
the consolidated revenue was NT$21,234,202 thousand, consolidated net income
(attributable to owners of parent) amounted to NT$1,984,883 thousand, and
earnings after tax per share was NT$8.43.
(2)Approved the amendment to the Internal Control System of the Company.
Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.