Announce the important resolutions passed in the Company's Board Meeting on November 4th 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/04 2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:None 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)The Company announced its consolidated financial statements and report for the third quarter 2021: for the nine months ended Sep. 30, 2021, the consolidated revenue was NT$21,234,202 thousand, consolidated net income (attributable to owners of parent) amounted to NT$1,984,883 thousand, and earnings after tax per share was NT$8.43. (2)Approved the amendment to the Internal Control System of the Company.