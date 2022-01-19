Makalot Industrial : Announce the material resolution of the Board of Directors as of 19th January, 2022
01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Subject
Announce the material resolution of the Board of
Directors as of 19th January, 2022
Date of events
2022/01/19
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Plan for Executives and Managers as well
as the Proposal for pay raise, year-end bonuses, and incentive bonuses
reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee.
(2)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Distribution Plan for Directors and
Managers reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee.
(3)Approved the extension of the project of the Vietnam Leader investment
plan reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company.
(4)Approved the extension of the drawdown tenor of the loan of
US$3 million to Vietnam Leader plant reviewed by the Audit committee of the
Company.
(5)Approved the donation to Makalot Humanities Development Education
Foundation. For more details, please refer to the material information under
paragraph 43 posted today.
(6)Approved the Amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company.
Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.