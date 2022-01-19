Makalot Industrial : Announce the material resolution of the Board of Directors as of 19th January, 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:None 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Plan for Executives and Managers as well as the Proposal for pay raise, year-end bonuses, and incentive bonuses reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee. (2)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Distribution Plan for Directors and Managers reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee. (3)Approved the extension of the project of the Vietnam Leader investment plan reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company. (4)Approved the extension of the drawdown tenor of the loan of US$3 million to Vietnam Leader plant reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company. (5)Approved the donation to Makalot Humanities Development Education Foundation. For more details, please refer to the material information under paragraph 43 posted today. (6)Approved the Amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company.