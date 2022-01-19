Log in
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Makalot Industrial : Announce the material resolution of the Board of Directors as of 19th January, 2022

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 18:21:26
Subject 
 Announce the material resolution of the Board of
Directors as of 19th January, 2022
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Company name:Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Plan for Executives and Managers as well
as the Proposal for pay raise, year-end bonuses, and incentive bonuses
reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee.
(2)Approved the 2022 Remuneration Distribution Plan for Directors and
Managers reviewed by the Company��s Remuneration Committee.
(3)Approved the extension of the project of the Vietnam Leader investment
plan reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company.
(4)Approved the extension of the drawdown tenor of the loan of
US$3 million to Vietnam Leader plant reviewed by the Audit committee of the
Company.
(5)Approved the donation to Makalot Humanities Development Education
Foundation. For more details, please refer to the material information under
paragraph 43 posted today.
(6)Approved the Amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets reviewed by the Audit committee of the Company.

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 28 460 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2021 2 602 M 94,2 M 94,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 215 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 57 925 M 2 098 M 2 097 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 239,50 TWD
Average target price 297,73 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Ping Chou Chairman & General Manager
Yu Tsen Wen Senior Assistant VP-Finance & Accounting
Yue Hui Su Independent Director
Ling Yi Chung Independent Director
Ssu Feng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-3.04%2 098
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.43%384 190
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-15.05%42 994
V.F. CORPORATION-1.32%27 931
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-11.07%25 440
MONCLER S.P.A.-11.65%17 277