  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
Makalot Industrial : Announcement of the approval from Board of Directors for the donation to Makalot Humanities Development and Education Foundation.

01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 18:20:58
Subject 
 Announcement of the approval from Board of
Directors for the donation to Makalot Humanities
Development and Education Foundation.
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Reason for the donation:Support the foundation��s efforts to promote
industrial innovation, talent development, co-partnership between industry
and academic institutions, and public welfare.
3.Total amount of the donation:Within the amount of NTD 4.5 million.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Makalot Humanities Development and Education
Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Some of the directors of the Company also
served as directors on the foundation.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
