Makalot Industrial : Announcement of the approval from Board of Directors for the donation to Makalot Humanities Development and Education Foundation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Reason for the donation:Support the foundation��s efforts to promote industrial innovation, talent development, co-partnership between industry and academic institutions, and public welfare. 3.Total amount of the donation:Within the amount of NTD 4.5 million. 4.Counterparty to the donation:Makalot Humanities Development and Education Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:Some of the directors of the Company also served as directors on the foundation. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None