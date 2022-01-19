Makalot Industrial : Announcement of the approval from Board of Directors for the donation to Makalot Humanities Development and Education Foundation.
01/19/2022 | 05:32am EST
Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
18:20:58
Subject
Announcement of the approval from Board of
Directors for the donation to Makalot Humanities
Development and Education Foundation.
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Reason for the donation:Support the foundation��s efforts to promote
industrial innovation, talent development, co-partnership between industry
and academic institutions, and public welfare.
3.Total amount of the donation:Within the amount of NTD 4.5 million.
4.Counterparty to the donation:Makalot Humanities Development and Education
Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Some of the directors of the Company also
served as directors on the foundation.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
