  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
162.50 TWD   -1.52%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Makalot Industrial : Correction of attending "2022 Q2 Summer Investment Forum of President Securities Corporation "(3.Location and 5.Any other matters that need to be specified).

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 18:42:40
Subject 
 Correction of attending "2022 Q2 Summer Investment
Forum of President Securities Corporation "(3.Location
and 5.Any other matters that need to be specified).
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 11:00 a.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will provide investors the company's operational and financial
overview as well as operating strategy.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The original venue was No.55,
Lequn 2nd Rd.,Zhongshan Dist.,Taipei 10462, Taiwan, but it was changed to an
online investor conference due to COVID-19.

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 160 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net income 2022 3 005 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2022 2 242 M 76,0 M 76,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 39 302 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 162,50 TWD
Average target price 210,67 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Ping Chou Chairman & General Manager
Yu Tsen Wen Senior Assistant VP-Finance & Accounting
Yue Hui Su Independent Director
Ling Yi Chung Independent Director
Ssu Feng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-34.21%1 332
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.31%327 628
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-21.78%39 083
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.72%21 115
VF CORPORATION-31.75%19 412
MONCLER S.P.A.-28.43%13 162