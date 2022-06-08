Makalot Industrial : Correction of attending "2022 Q2 Summer Investment Forum of President Securities Corporation "(3.Location and 5.Any other matters that need to be specified).

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 11:00 a.m. (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company will provide investors the company's operational and financial overview as well as operating strategy. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The original venue was No.55, Lequn 2nd Rd.,Zhongshan Dist.,Taipei 10462, Taiwan, but it was changed to an online investor conference due to COVID-19.