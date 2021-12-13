Makalot Industrial : November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before Income Tax Report
12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/13
Time of announcement
14:02:47
Subject
Makalot November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before
Income Tax Report
Date of events
2021/12/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13
2.Company name:MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The consolidated revenues and
profit of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. as of November 2021 are as follows:
(1) On a consolidated basis, revenues for January through November 2021
totaled NT$25,752,509 thousand, a 13.11 percent increase from the amount of
NT$22,767,582 thousand for the same period in 2020.
(2) Profit before income tax for November 2021 was NT$225,511 thousand and
for January through November 2021 was NT$3,061,322 thousand, up 22.06
percent compared to the amount of NT$2,507,953 thousand for same period in
2020.
(3) Earnings per share before income tax was NT$12.93 (calculated as
earnings divided by the 0.237 billion weighted average of outstanding
ordinary shares).
