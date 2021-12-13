Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Makalot Industrial : November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before Income Tax Report

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/13 Time of announcement 14:02:47
Subject 
 Makalot November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before
Income Tax Report
Date of events 2021/12/13 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13
2.Company name:MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:N/A
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The consolidated revenues and
profit of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. as of November 2021 are as follows:
(1) On a consolidated basis, revenues for January through November 2021
totaled NT$25,752,509 thousand, a 13.11 percent increase from the amount of
NT$22,767,582 thousand for the same period in 2020.
(2) Profit before income tax for November 2021 was NT$225,511 thousand and
for January through November 2021 was NT$3,061,322 thousand, up 22.06
percent compared to the amount of NT$2,507,953 thousand for same period in
2020.
(3) Earnings per share before income tax was NT$12.93 (calculated as
earnings divided by the 0.237 billion weighted average of outstanding
ordinary shares).

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
01:06aMAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before Income Tax Report
PU
11/29MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend the Q4 2021 Investment Conference held by Sinop..
PU
11/29MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend "Taiwan Market Mover 2022 Access Day" hosted by..
PU
11/29MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend "Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" hosted by Citi.
PU
11/17MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend "Virtual Asia Pacific Summit" hosted by Morgan ..
PU
11/15MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend the Q4 2021 Investment Conference hosted by Tai..
PU
11/10Makalot Oct. 2021 Unaudited Profit Before Income Tax Report
PU
11/04Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
11/04Announce the important resolutions passed in the Company's Board Meeting on November 4t..
PU
08/05Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 28 546 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
Net income 2021 2 602 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net cash 2021 2 293 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 59 739 M 2 154 M 2 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 247,00 TWD
Average target price 291,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Ping Chou Chairman & General Manager
Yu Tsen Wen Senior Assistant VP-Finance & Accounting
Yue Hui Su Independent Director
Ling Yi Chung Independent Director
Ssu Feng Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.28.98%2 154
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE38.97%404 670
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.17.69%52 956
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED75.89%31 395
V.F. CORPORATION-11.04%29 844
MONCLER S.P.A.31.75%20 147