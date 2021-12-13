Makalot Industrial : November 2021 Unaudited Profit Before Income Tax Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/13 2.Company name:MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:N/A 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:The consolidated revenues and profit of Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd. as of November 2021 are as follows: (1) On a consolidated basis, revenues for January through November 2021 totaled NT$25,752,509 thousand, a 13.11 percent increase from the amount of NT$22,767,582 thousand for the same period in 2020. (2) Profit before income tax for November 2021 was NT$225,511 thousand and for January through November 2021 was NT$3,061,322 thousand, up 22.06 percent compared to the amount of NT$2,507,953 thousand for same period in 2020. (3) Earnings per share before income tax was NT$12.93 (calculated as earnings divided by the 0.237 billion weighted average of outstanding ordinary shares).