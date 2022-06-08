Makalot Industrial : The Company to attend "2022 Q2 Summer Investment Forum of President Securities Corporation ".
Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
The Company to attend "2022 Q2 Summer Investment Forum
of President Securities Corporation ".
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 11:00 a.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.55, Lequn 2nd Rd.,
Zhongshan Dist., Taipei 10462, Taiwan
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will provide investors the company's operational and financial
overview as well as operating strategy.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
