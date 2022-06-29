Log in
    1477   TW0001477008

MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

(1477)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
158.50 TWD   -3.06%
Makalot Industrial : The Company to attend online investor conference held by BofA.

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:31:52
Subject 
 The Company to attend online investor conference
held by BofA.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 9:30 a.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will provide investors the company's operational and financial
overview as well as operating strategy.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
