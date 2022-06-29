Makalot Industrial : The Company to attend online investor conference held by BofA.
06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:31:52
Subject
The Company to attend online investor conference
held by BofA.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/06/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 9:30 a.m. (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company will provide investors the company's operational and financial
overview as well as operating strategy.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.