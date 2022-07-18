Log in
2022-07-14
138.00 TWD    0.00%
MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : announced the Leave of absence of Accounting Officer and the substitute
PU
07/10MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : Clarification on recent media report
PU
06/29MAKALOT INDUSTRIAL : The Company to attend online investor conference held by BofA.
PU
Makalot Industrial : announced the Leave of absence of Accounting Officer and the substitute

07/18/2022 | 04:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Makalot Industrial Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 15:50:55
Subject 
 Makalot announced the Leave of absence of Accounting
Officer and the substitute
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Accounting Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/18
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Lin, YuHsin, Accounting Department Assistant Vice President.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Wen, Yu Tsen, Senior Assistant Vice President of Finance and
Accounting Management Division.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"): Leave of absence
6.Reason for the change: Personal considerations
7.Effective date:2022/09/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The appointment is subject to Board of Directors approval

Disclaimer

Makalot Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
