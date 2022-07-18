Makalot Industrial : announced the Leave of absence of Accounting Officer and the substitute

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Accounting Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/18 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Lin, YuHsin, Accounting Department Assistant Vice President. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Wen, Yu Tsen, Senior Assistant Vice President of Finance and Accounting Management Division. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"): Leave of absence 6.Reason for the change: Personal considerations 7.Effective date:2022/09/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The appointment is subject to Board of Directors approval