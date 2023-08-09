MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) (the “Company”), India’s leading online travel company, announced today that the annual meeting of its shareholders will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023, beginning at 5:00 pm, Indian Standard Time, at 19th Floor, Building No. 5, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, 122002, India. The Company’s notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on August 9, 2023.

The Company’s Annual Report, notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy and annual consolidated and separate financial statements audited by KPMG Mauritius for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 are available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.makemytrip.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of these documents, free of charge, by sending a request by email to vipul.garg@go-mmt.com.

