MakeMyTrip delivers highest ever Quarterly Gross Bookings and Profits in Q1 FY24
National, August 01, 2023 (NASDAQ: MMYT) -MakeMyTrip Limited, India's leading travel service provider, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2023 as attached herewith and available at www.sec.gov/ and on our website at http://investors.makemytrip.com.
Business & Financial Highlights | Q1 FY24
Q1 FY24
($ Million)
Q1 FY23
($ Million)
YoY Change
(Constant
Currency)2
Gross Bookings
1,987.5
1,612.5
31.4%
Revenue as per IFRS
196.7
142.7
46.2%
Adjusted Margin1
Air Ticketing
74.5
60.6
30.4%
Hotels and Packages
85.6
66.9
36.1%
Bus Ticketing
27.3
20.8
39.7%
Others
10.9
7.9
46.9%
EBITDA
25.9
11.2
Results from Operating Activities
19.1
4.3
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss)1 (also referred to as Adjusted EBIT)3
30.1
16.5
Profit / (Loss) for the period
18.6
(10.0)
Commenting on the results, Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer, MakeMyTrip, said,
"We have started the new financial year on a positive note, delivering our strongest ever quarter with all-time high gross bookings and profits. Travel demand across customer segments stayed robust in a seasonally strong quarter for leisure travel. The depth of travel-related offerings and quality customer experience that we deliver, powered by robust technology and product innovations, along with our strong brand are helping us cater to the evolving consumer preferences and stay ahead of the market."
