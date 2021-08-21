Log in
    MMYT   MU0295S00016

MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED

(MMYT)
MakeMyTrip : signs an MoU with India's Ministry of Tourism to promote self-certified SAATHI hotels to strengthen Industry

08/21/2021 | 01:14pm EDT
New Delhi, August 20, 2021: India's Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MakeMyTrip to promote hotels and stay properties that have self-certified themselves on SAATHI (System for Assessment, Awareness & Training for the Hospitality Industry) on the platform.

As per the MoU, MakeMyTrip will work closely with the Tourism Ministry to encourage accommodation properties to register on National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI). These properties will later be recognized with a SAATHI badge. The partnership also focuses on encouraging local tourism and hospitality industry to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines and practices as outlined by the Government. MakeMyTrip will also support the Ministry of Tourism by providing valuable information on properties that can help in designing evidence based & targeted policy measures - with an aim to promote safe and sustainable tourism.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip said, 'We are honored to partner with the Ministry of Tourism to provide visibility to accommodation units which have self-certified themselves on SAATHI, thereby encouraging local tourism and hospitality partners to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and health guidelines. As India's preferred travel company, we will endeavour to partner with Government at various touchpoints to promote tourism and hospitality sector.'

The signing of the MoU was done in the presence of Shri Rakesh Kumar Verma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism; Shri Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General (H&R), Ministry of Tourism; Dr. A Raj, Senior Director, QCI; Shri Mohit Singh, Deputy Director, QCI; Dr. Mahavir Prasad Tiwari, Deputy Director, QCI; Abhishek Logani, Chief Business Officer-Hotels, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited; and Venkatesh Ramakrishna, SVP - Corporate Affairs, MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited.

About MakeMyTrip:

MakeMyTrip Limited is India's leading online travel company. We own and operate well recognized online brands, including MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and redBus. Through our primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Our services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing.

We provide our customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

Contact:

Prachi Sinha | [email protected]| +91-95608 84449

Shreya Gupta | [email protected]| +91-79706 35747

Disclaimer

MakeMyTrip Limited published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 17:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
