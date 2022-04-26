Making Science S A : Share purchase operations to be carried out by the Chief Executive Officer

Madrid, April 26, 2022

MAKING SCIENCE GROUP, SA (the "Company", the "Company", the "Group", or "Making Science") by virtue of the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596 /2014 on market abuse and in article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of October 23, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of the BME Growth segment of BME MTF Equity, hereby informs the following information:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Communication made by Mr. Jose Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Managing Director of Making Science Group, SA, in relation to purchase operations for a total of 400 shares of the Company at an average price of 20,02 euros/share, representing 0.005% of the Share Capital through operations carried out between March 31 and April 22, 2022. A copy of the communications made to the National Securities Market Commission is attached.

In compliance with the provisions of Circular 3/2020 of the BME MTF Equity, it is expressly stated that the information communicated hereby has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its administrators with current positions.

Sincerely,

Chief Executive Officer of Making Science Group, SA José Antonio Martínez Aguilar

Formulario Standard Form MODELO DE NOTIFICACIÓN DE LAS STANDARD FORM FOR NOTIFICATION OPERACIONES DE LAS PERSONAS CON AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF RESPONSABILIDADES DE DIRECCIÓN Y TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DE LAS PERSONAS ESTRECHAMENTE DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL VINCULADAS CON ELLAS RESPONSABILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. DATOS DE LA PERSONA CON RESPONSABILIDAD DE DIRECCIÓN - PERSONA ESTRECHAMENTE VINCULADA | DETAILS

OF THE PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSABILITIES (PDMR) - PERSON CLOSELY ASSOCIATED

a) Nombre y apellidos - Razón social | Name and surname - Company name

Jose Antonio Martinez Aguilar

2. MOTIVO DE LA NOTIFICACIÓN | REASON FOR THE NOTIFICACTION

[ √ ] Persona con responsabilidad de dirección | Person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR) [ ] Persona estrechamente vinculada | Person closely associated

a) Cargo - posición | Job title CEO

b) Notiﬁcación inicial - Modiﬁcación | Initial Notiﬁcation - Amendment Inicial

3. DATOS DEL EMISOR, EL PARTICIPANTE DEL MERCADO DE DERECHOS DE EMISIÓN, LA PLATAFORMA DE SUBASTA, EL SUBASTADOR O LA ENTIDAD SUPERVISORA DE LAS SUBASTAS | DETAILS OF THE ISSUER, EMISSION ALLOWANCE MARKET

PARTICIPANT, AUNCTION PLATFORM, AUCTIONEER OR AUCTION MONITOR

a) Identiﬁcación | Name: Making Science Group, S.A.

b) LEI: 984500D45D5950C6CB68

4. DATOS DE LA OPERACIÓN O LAS OPERACIONES (El siguiente cuadro se repetirá para: i) cada tipo de instrumento ﬁnanciero; ii) cada tipo de operación; iii) cada fecha, y iv) cada lugar en que se hayan realizado operaciones) | DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTIONS (Table to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted)

ES0105463006

Naturaleza de la operación ... Nature of the transaction 4.c)

Acción

ES0105463006

Total Agregado ... Aggregated information 5)

Naturaleza de la operación ... Nature of the transaction 4.c)

Acción

ES0105463006

Total Agregado ... Aggregated information 5)

Naturaleza de la operación ... Nature of the transaction 4.c)

AcciónFecha ...

Date 4.d)

Lugar de la operación ... Place of the transaction 4.e)

Volumen ... Volume 4.f)

CompraCompraCompra

31/03/2022

GROWFecha ...

Date 4.d)

Lugar de la operación ... Place of the transaction 4.e)

01/04/2022

GROWFecha ...

Date 4.d)

Lugar de la operación ... Place of the transaction 4.e)

07/04/2022

GROW

Total Agregado ... Aggregated information 5)

100,00

Precio Unitario ... Unit Price 4.g)

20,00

EUR

100,00

Volumen ... Volume 4.f)

Precio Unitario ... Unit Price 4.g)

20,00

100,00

20,00

EUR

100,00

Volumen ... Volume 4.f)

Precio Unitario ... Unit Price 4.g)

20,00

100,00

19,28

EUR

100,00

19,28

ES0105463006

Naturaleza de la operación ... Nature of the transaction 4.c)

AcciónFecha ...

Date 4.d)

Compra

22/04/2022

Total Agregado ... Aggregated information 5)

Otra información | Additional information

Lugar de la operación ... Place of the transaction 4.e)

Volumen ... Volume 4.f)

Precio Unitario ... Unit Price 4.g)

GROW

100,00

100,00

20,80

EUR

20,80