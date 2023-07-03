Makita Corporation

for the year ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Statements

(Partial translation of "YUKASHOKEN HOKOKUSHO"

originally issued in Japanese)

Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9

2

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

In

Millions of Yen

Notes

2022

2023

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and Cash equivalents

5

71,057

162,720

Trade and other receivables

6,21

117,541

110,884

Inventories

7

475,128

453,752

Other financial assets

27

5,281

6,970

Other current assets

8

15,952

19,113

Total current assets

684,959

753,439

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

9

243,636

265,638

Goodwill and Intangible assets

10

10,085

10,427

Other financial assets

27

41,545

36,607

Employee benefits assets

15

11,286

12,157

Deferred tax assets

24

12,238

17,901

Other non-current assets

8

3,748

3,182

Total non-current assets

322,538

345,912

Total assets

1,007,497

1,099,351

3

In Millions of Yen

Notes

2022

2023

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

67,274

41,767

Borrowings

13

79,674

186,390

Other financial liabilities

27

9,888

7,504

Income tax payables

14,767

3,757

Provisions

17

4,381

4,623

Other current liabilities

14,21

48,181

47,552

Total current liabilities

224,165

291,593

Non-current liabilities

Employee benefit obligations

15

3,160

2,830

Other financial liabilities

27

13,954

14,835

Provisions

17

1,595

1,618

Deferred tax liabilities

24

11,888

12,576

Other non-current liabilities

14

205

200

Total non-current liabilities

30,802

32,059

Total liabilities

254,967

323,652

EQUITY

Share capital

19

23,805

23,805

Capital surplus

19

45,585

45,606

Retained earnings

19

640,577

629,314

Treasury shares

19

(11,540)

11,528)

Other components of equity

19

47,917

82,050

Total equity attributable to owners

746,344

769,247

of the parent

Non-controlling interests

6,186

6,452

Total equity

752,530

775,699

Total liabilities and equity

1,007,497

1,099,351

4

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

In millions of Yen, per share amounts in Yen

Notes

2022

2023

Revenue

421

739,260

764,702

Cost of sales

22

(510,942)

575,954)

Gross profit

228,318

188,748

Selling and general administrative expenses

22

(136,590)

160,502)

Operating profit

4

91,728

28,246

Financial income

423

1,937

3,316

Financial expenses

423

(1,182)

7,675)

23,887

Profit before tax

4

92,483

Income tax expense

24

(27,146)

12,316)

11,571

Profit for current year

65,337

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

64,770

11,705

Non-controlling interests

567

134)

Earnings per share

25

Basic earnings per share

238.54

43.11

5

