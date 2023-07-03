Delayed Japan Exchange -
Makita : Consolidated Financial Statements
Makita Corporation
Additional Information
for the year ended March 31, 2023
Consolidated Financial Statements
(Partial translation of "YUKASHOKEN HOKOKUSHO"
originally issued in Japanese)
Consolidated Financial Statements
3
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
9
2
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
In
Millions of Yen
Notes
2022
2023
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash equivalents
5
71,057
162,720
Trade and other receivables
6,21
117,541
110,884
Inventories
7
475,128
453,752
Other financial assets
27
5,281
6,970
Other current assets
8
15,952
19,113
Total current assets
684,959
753,439
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
9
243,636
265,638
Goodwill and Intangible assets
10
10,085
10,427
Other financial assets
27
41,545
36,607
Employee benefits assets
15
11,286
12,157
Deferred tax assets
24
12,238
17,901
Other non-current assets
8
3,748
3,182
Total non-current assets
322,538
345,912
Total assets
1,007,497
1,099,351
3
In Millions of Yen
Notes
2022
2023
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
67,274
41,767
Borrowings
13
79,674
186,390
Other financial liabilities
27
9,888
7,504
Income tax payables
14,767
3,757
Provisions
17
4,381
4,623
Other current liabilities
14,21
48,181
47,552
Total current liabilities
224,165
291,593
Non-current liabilities
Employee benefit obligations
15
3,160
2,830
Other financial liabilities
27
13,954
14,835
Provisions
17
1,595
1,618
Deferred tax liabilities
24
11,888
12,576
Other non-current liabilities
14
205
200
Total non-current liabilities
30,802
32,059
Total liabilities
254,967
323,652
EQUITY
Share capital
19
23,805
23,805
Capital surplus
19
45,585
45,606
Retained earnings
19
640,577
629,314
Treasury shares
19
(11,540)
11,528)
Other components of equity
19
47,917
ሺ 82,050
Total equity attributable to owners
746,344
769,247
of the parent
Non-controlling interests
6,186
6,452
Total equity
752,530
775,699
Total liabilities and equity
1,007,497
1,099,351
4
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
In millions of Yen, per share amounts in Yen
Notes
2022
2023
Revenue
4
，21
739,260
ሺ
764,702
Cost of sales
22
(510,942)
575,954)
Gross profit
228,318
188,748
Selling and general administrative expenses
22
(136,590)
ሺ
160,502)
Operating profit
4
91,728
28,246
Financial income
4
，23
1,937
3,316
Financial expenses
4
，23
(1,182)
7,675)
ሺ23,887
Profit before tax
4
92,483
Income tax expense
24
(27,146)
12,316)
ሺ 11,571
Profit for current year
65,337
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
64,770
11,705
Non-controlling interests
567
134)
ሺ
Earnings per share
25
Basic earnings per share
238.54
43.11
5
Disclaimer Makita Corporation published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Makita Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electric tools, air tools, horticultural equipment, household equipment. The Company operates in four regional segments including Japan, Europe, North America and Asia. The Company provides lithium-ion series products, high-pressure air tool series products, dust collector series products, wireless interlocking series products and disaster preparedness series products.
