【Management policies and Challenges the Company faces】

1. Basic Policies

Makita has set itself the goal of consolidating a strong position in the global power tool industry as a global supplier

of a comprehensive range of power tools (mainly for DC type, gardening equipment, air tools, etc.) that assist people in creating homes and living environments. In order to achieve this, Makita has established strategic business approaches and quality policies such as "A management approach in symbiosis with society" "Managing to take good care of our customers," "Proactive, sound management" and "Emphasis on trustworthy and reliable corporate culture as well as management to draw out the capabilities of each employee." Makita aims to generate solid profitability so that Makita can promote its sustained corporate development and meet the needs of its shareholders, customers, and employees as well as regional societies where Makita operates.

2. Target Management Indicators

Makita believes that attaining sustained growth and maintaining high profitability are the ways to increase corporate

value. Makita's specific numerical target is to maintain a stable ratio of operating income to net sales on a consolidated basis of 10% or more.

3. Medium-to-Long-Term Management Strategy

Makita aims to establish high brand recognition and become a "Strong Company" capable of acquiring and maintaining the top market share as an international total supplier of power tools for professional use, gardening equipment, pneumatic tools and other tools in each international region. To achieve these objectives, we will put focus on maintaining and expanding our efforts to develop new products that guarantee great satisfaction to professional users, our global production structure realizing both high quality and cost competitiveness at the same time, and the best marketing and service structure of the power tools industry in Japan and in international regions. Especially having plenty stock in each region as we have production and sales sites in each country, that realizes not only marketing but also speedy after-sale service and distribution, and this leads to build the customer relationship.

In order to carry out this management strategy, Makita is focusing its management resources on the professional-use tool category, while maintaining its strong financial position that can withstand any unpredictable changes in the operational environment including those related to foreign exchange risk and country risk.

4. Preparing for the Future

In the future, the Makita Group expects that the prospect for the global economy will continue to be uncertain. Meanwhile, the Group believes that demand for environmental and human friendly tools that contribute to the solution of social issues, such as the labor shortage and environment conservation by increased efficiency of works, will continue to increase further both in emerging and developed countries.

To cope with these assumed conditions, Makita will:

Strengthen its R&D and product development capabilities, mainly for the technologies of motors and technologies for discharge/charge of batteries, to take the initiative in cordless products market;

Positioning cordless outdoor power equipment as the next pillar of our future business after power tools, we will contribute to the realization of a decarbonized society by promoting deep cultivation and development of the market.

We will strengthen the development and sales expansion of new finished goods in new fields such as cleaning, outdoor activities, and disaster prevention, and work to evolve into a supplier of a comprehensive range of cordless products.

Implement measures to strengthen and improve the efficiency of production, procurement and distribution, while further upgrading global production bases; and

Strive to raise its brand power by promoting the establishment of a sales and after-sales service network to offer community-based and fine-tuned response to needs of customers around the world.

On the basis of these factors, the Group will strive to maintain a solid presence in the industry and contribute to achieve a sustainable society as a global supplier of a comprehensive range of tools for creating comfortable homes and living environments.